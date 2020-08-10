90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 11 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2, Episode 11 airs Monday, August 10 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 11, titled ”Fight, Pray, Love,” reads, “Kenny wants Armando to answer an important question. Tim braces for a sit-down with Melyza’s father. Brittany is shocked when Yazan gives her an ultimatum, and joy turns into terrifying chaos as Deavan and Jihoon move into their new apartment.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Tonight’s episode of The Other Way has very little drama compared to previous episodes, and instead features a few unusually romantic interactions. Kenny finally proposes to Armando on a seaside cliff in Mexico, and we recommend grabbing your tissues because the scene is incredibly heartwarming. However, in typical 90 Day fashion, the episode still features a few arguments, including yet another fight between Brittany and Yazan and more guilty tears from Tim after he tells Melyza’s father that he cheated on her.

Read on for spoilers on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé:

Kenny Meets With His Daughters to Plan His Proposal to Armando

It's about to be a big day for these two… don't tell Armando! 🤫💕 Watch it all unfold on #90DayFiance: The Other Way, TONIGHT at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/nuRAC7w8AO — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 10, 2020

In the clip above, Kenny tells Armando that he wants to take a run into town by himself to open up a bank account. However, he reveals during a confessional that he is actually secretly meeting with two of his daughters because he is planning on proposing to Armando that same day.

“I’m not really going to the bank, that was just a cover story to get out of the house,” Kenny tells the cameras. “I am actually going to the hotel because my daughters’ Taylor and Cassidy are here right now.” He continues, “I moved to Mexico less than a week ago and I asked my daughters to fly in because today I am proposing to Armando.”

The reality star meets with his daughters at a restaurant in town before heading out to a beautiful set of cliffs overlooking the sea. Kenny directs Taylor and Cassidy on where they will be standing so they can have the best view of the proposal, and he reminisces about his life when he first came out.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time,” Kenny tells the producers. “When I came out in 1988, HIV/AIDS was running rampant, and by the early 90s, 80 percent of the people I knew were dead.” Kenny pauses before tearfully adding, “It’s hard because you’d like to go back and talk to some of these people that you came out with, and tell them the world’s changed for the better. So this is actually a big deal … I want my daughters to see the love between Armando and I firsthand, and maybe they can understand even better why I left.”

Although the clip above cuts off before the actual proposal, we’re excited to share that Armando says yes, which should come as a surprise to nobody since they have one of the strongest relationships of the season. The proposal is simple and sweet, with Kenny dropping to one knee as they stand on a rock overlooking the sea and Kenny’s daughters watching from above.

Brittany Attends Mosque With Yazan & They Discuss Her Converting

Brittany is giving Yazan's way of life a try… even if it means ruining her makeup!💄 See more of their life in Jordan on #90DayFiance: The Other Way, TOMORROW at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/2KVH1HwV0y — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Brittany and Yazan appear to be working through some of their issues from earlier in the season. In another promo of tonight’s episode, Brittany takes the time to learn more about the Muslim faith; she attends mosque with Yazan and the two sit down to discuss her feelings about his religion.

“I really enjoyed the mosque,” Brittany tells Yazan, who answers, “You’re love it?” He then shows her how they wash themselves before they pray, and it’s obvious that Yazan is thrilled to teach Brittany more about his religion.

“Yazan is so excited when he’s teaching me about Islam because he’s happy to see me coming in with an open heart and open mind,” Brittany says during a confessional. Yazan then adds, “First, I taught her how a person washes five times a day before prayer, to reach the highest point of purity.”

As he shows her how to properly wash her hands and face before prayer, she jokes that her “lashes are going to get wet,” but that she’s willing to take that chance for Yazan. “That would be so funny to wash my face five times a day. I can’t imagine putting on a beautiful face and then having to wipe it all off,” she tells the cameras.

Although this is an unusually drama-free interaction between the two, their blissful afternoon is short lived. After they leave the mosque, Brittany and Yazan sit down to discuss whether or not she is willing to convert, and she once again tells Yazan that she needs more time to decide. Yazan then gives Brittany a three-day ultimatum, which doesn’t sit well with Brittany and sets off yet another argument between the two, so fans can still expect some drama tonight.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 2 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

