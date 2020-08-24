90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 13 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2, Episode 13 airs Monday, August 23 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 13, titled ”Sticks and Stones,” reads, “Armando’s first attempt at PDA ends badly. Ari questions living in Ethiopia after her mom leaves. Deavan attempts to repair her relationship with Jihoon’s mom. Tim has a troubling job interview. Brittany and Yazan clash over her social media.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Tonight’s episode features a devastating (and infuriating) experience for Kenny and Armando while the two are out to dinner with Kenny’s daughters. Meanwhile, Ariela has a breakdown after her mother leaves, Brittany and Yazan get into yet another argument, Deavan and Jihoon throw their son Taeyang a party, and Tim struggles to find work in Colombia. Read on for spoilers on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way:

Kenny & Armando Face Discrimination While Out to Dinner in Mexico

People can truly be cruel.😢 Don't miss a tearful episode of #90DayFiance: The Other Way, TOMORROW at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/BLYMzi5OKM — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 23, 2020

Kenny and Armando deal with some homophobic backlash while out to dinner with Kenny’s daughters during tonight’s episode of The Other Way. What should have been a fun occasion to celebrate their engagement with family, quickly turned sour after a man walked by and muttered a rude, disgusting slur while the two were being affectionate.

In the clip above, Kenny jokes about having to throw away his shoes after using the bathroom at the restaurant, which involved dumping a bucket of clean water into the toilet to flush it. He says he feels “disgusting” after touching the bucket and tells Armando that he’s dirty too, for showing Kenny how to use the bucket.

Armando responds, “Oh, so now you’re grossed out by me?” and starts tickling Kenny with his “dirty” hands. Both reality stars are laughing and smiling and having fun, but just as Kenny tells Armando that they should be careful with the PDA, a man walks by and mutters a homophobic slur in Spanish and Armando stops dead.

“I don’t know if you heard, but that guy, he just said in Spanish ‘adios f–gs,'” Armando tells his fiancé. Kenny’s daughters heard him as well, and both looked shocked and angry. Armando then says during a confessional, “A man walks by and says ‘adios p—,’ which is a derogatory, homophobic slur in Mexico.”

When Kenny realizes what happens, he and his daughter both get angry enough to fight the man, although he’s already gone. “Well I wish I would have known, I probably would have said something back to him,” Kenny tells Armando, who warns him against getting into a fight in Mexico. Kenny’s daughter notes that she’s never seen somebody be outwardly homophobic toward her father in Florida, so it took her off guard.

“You can go somewhere else,” Kenny’s daughter shouts over her shoulder, and Armando tells her to stop because he “doesn’t want [them] to get hurt.” She then tells the cameras, “I really hope it’s an eye-opener for my dad. It’s been for me because we’re not used to this. I really wanted to punch that guy in the face.” She suddenly breaks down crying to her dad and Armando at the table and says, “That really makes my blood boil. It’s ridiculous. People are so blind.”

The saddest part about the clip is knowing that Armando was finally starting to feel more at ease showing his fiancé affection while out in public, and this incident will likely make him feel even less comfortable with PDA in Mexico. And while Kenny understands Armando’s caution, it was clear during an earlier episode of the show that he still feels hurt when Armando brushes away his hand, so it’s just an unfortunate experience that the two will have to work through together.

Ariela Doesn’t Want to Be Alone With Biniyam After Her Mom Leaves

Mom can't stay forever.😢 See their heartfelt goodbye on #90DayFiance: The Other Way, TONIGHT at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/7uRHTJUj1S — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 24, 2020

Ariela says a tearful goodbye to her mother at the airport during tonight’s episode, and it’s clear the reality star is having a hard time staying behind in Ethiopia. She tells the cameras that it’s “very hard to say goodbye” because she and her mother are very close, and she wishes her mom could just stay there with her. The reality star hugs her mother and starts sobbing while Biniyam tries to comfort her; however, Ari doesn’t seem interested in leaning on her future husband for support. “I don’t want her to go,” she says during a confessional while holding back tears.

Although the promo above doesn’t show it, a clip from last week’s “next on” preview promises even more tears from Ari shortly after her mother leaves. The reality star has an understandably difficult time dealing with her mother’s departure, and when and Biniyam leave the airport, she doesn’t find his presence comforting. In fact, she tells him she “doesn’t want to be alone” with him because she feels like he’s a stranger, so it looks like the 90 Day stars have some issues to sort out before the baby arrives.

