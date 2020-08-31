90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 Mid-Season Finale Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2, Episode 14 airs Monday, August 31 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for the mid-season finale, titled ”The Truth Hurts,” reads, “Ari hits her breaking point. Elicia doesn’t want to leave Korea without Deavan. Armando prepares for Kenny and his family to meet. Brittany continues to lie to Yazan. Tim drops a bomb on Melyza. Sumit goes to confront his parents about Jenny.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Drama, drama, and you guessed it… more drama! Don't miss the mid-season finale of #90DayFiance: The Other Way, TOMORROW at 9/8c.🤩 pic.twitter.com/x7oZEhGMpJ — TLC Network (@TLC) August 31, 2020

Tonight’s mid-season finale is a bit disappointing compared to most 90 Day finales, but it sets the stage for the rest of the season, which returns on October 11. Tim reveals to Melyza that he still has a job in Texas, which doesn’t sit well with his Colombian girlfriend. Meanwhile, Armando worries about introducing Kenny to his family, Brittany leaves Jordan to finalize her divorce, Ariela loses her cool with Biniyam over their living situation and Sumit’s parents discuss their first meeting with Jenny.

Read on for spoilers on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way:

Sumit’s Parents Met Jenny in 2013 When She Visited Sumit in India

Wait… Jenny met Sumit's parents in 2013?!🤭😱 Get the lowdown on the mid-season finale of #90DayFiance: The Other Way, TONIGHT at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/5BodF8Q4YG — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 31, 2020

In the clip above, Sumit’s parents – Sahna and Anil – reveal that they actually met Jenny for the first time back in 2013, when the reality star visited Sumit in India. At the time, Sumit claimed she was just a friend from social media who wanted to explore India; his parents welcomed Jenny into their home and told Sumit she could stay for a week or two, but Jenny ended up staying for four months.

When the producer asks if Sahna and Anil and will discuss their first meeting with Jenny, Anil replies, “She todl us she was his Facebook friend and she want to visit India. She want to live with us, I said ‘Okay.’ For two, three days, or for one week.” Sahna then adds, “She stayed with us for four months. I treated her well. I showed her a lot of love.”

Anil continues, “Jenny and my wife, they were talking to each other. They were spending very good times with each other,” while Sahna notes, “I never thought they were more than just friends.” Her husband adds, “I saw him, that he was talking to her a lot in the nighttime. We were sleeping and he was with Jenny. I realize they are having some relationship … more than friends. I was shocked. She is too old.”

Sahna later tells the cameras that she liked Jenny when she visited, but she does not like her anymore. She and her husband believe Jenny should have treated Sumit “like a son” instead of a lover, and Anil feels like she took away their chance to have grandchildren. It’s clear from their interviews that they both still disapprove of Jenny, so Sumit is in for some serious disappointment when he finally confronts them. Sadly, fans will have to wait until the season returns in October, because the episode ends just as Sumit is walking into their house.

Ariela Wants to Rent a House That Biniyam Can’t Afford & Tim Fights With Melyza Some More

Will they be able to agree on a place to live?🏘️💸 Find out on the mid-season finale of #90DayFiance: The Other Way, TOMORROW at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/6XU9M3Ow8o — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 30, 2020

As viewers already know, Ariela and Biniyam have been struggling to find a suitable place to live in Ethiopia, so Ari decides to take Biniyam house hunting during tonight’s episode. The reality stars check out a nice apartment (that actually has hot water!), but the place costs $1,400 to rent. Since Biniyam only takes home $500 monthly from all four of his jobs combined, he doesn’t believe they can afford it, which kicks off a pretty explosive fight between the two.

“I have a lot of job,” Biniyam says during a confessional. “I’m working in video choreographing, then I’m working personal training, I’m working circus and the nightclub dance. On average, I made about $500 a month. Ariela, she knows that I’m zero zero account.”

Meanwhile, Tim tells Melyza that he’s going to struggle to find employment in Colombia unless they get married (which she unsurprisingly shoots down since, you know, he cheated on her), and then reveals that he’s still got a job lined up in Texas, which causes another big fight. Brittany also lies to Yazan about her reasons for flying back to the U.S. and Armando prepares to introduce Kenny to his family, but the episode is otherwise fairly uneventful.

Trust us, it'll be worth the wait!😲 Monday is the #90DayFiance: The Other Way mid-season finale… and the series returns October 11 at 8/7c with all-new drama you won't want to miss. pic.twitter.com/d0wzyQ89Bh — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 25, 2020

Although tonight’s episode is kind of boring, the promo for the second half of the season promises some serious drama, so fans have plenty to look forward to when The Other Way returns in October! From a surprise Cesarean-section and cheating scandals to disappointing family reunions and threats of murder, the mid-season return looks more promising than the first half of the season. You can check out the promo above!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 2 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

