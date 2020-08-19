AGT Winners & Eliminations Tonight: Who Got Voted Off? 8/19/2020 Results

After America voted for their favorites acts from week 2 of the America’s Got Talent season 15 quarterfinals, the results were in during August 19’s episode. At the end of the night, only 5 acts made it through, advancing to the semifinals; the rest were eliminated and sent home.

So, what happened during the week 2 quarterfinals results episode? Which acts won over the judges and the viewers at home? Which acts saw their journey on AGT come to an end? Read on for your answers.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘America’s Got Talent’ Quarterfinals Week 2 Results Recap

In judge Simon Cowell’s absence, Kenan Thompson returned to the panel for a second night as the week’s guest judge.

The acts that performed this week, in the hopes of advancing to the semifinals, were Voices of Our City Choir, Spyros Brothers, Kelvin Dukes, Alexis Brownley & The Puppy Pals, Bad Salsa, Daneliya Tuleshova, Bonavega, Kameron Ross, The Shape, Vincent Marcus, and Jonathan Goodwin.

After recapping the previous night’s performances, host Terry Crews announced the 3 acts that had fallen in the middle of the pact after America’s votes: Jonathan Goodwin, Alexis Brownley & The Puppy Pals, and the Spyros Brothers. Only one act could make it into the semifinals, based on the live votes of the “Dunkin Save.”

For the first result of the night, Kameron Ross, Bonavega, and Voices of Our City Choir were brought forward, and Crews announced that Voices of Our City Choir had made it through to the semifinals. Ross and Bonavega were eliminated.

