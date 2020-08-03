Althia on Hoarders Season 11 Episode 3

Althia is featured on the newest season of Hoarders, A&E’s hit reality series that follows some of the “biggest, most extreme hoards in the country.” New episodes of the show air Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on A&E and follows eight different families as they battle with hoarding disorders that threaten to destroy their lives, homes and relationships.

The description of Season 11 Episode 3, titled “Althia,” reads, “Althia is facing heavy fines for multiple vehicles, building materials and a 60-foot semi-trailer on her residential property. Her 5000 square foot unfinished dream home is filled with unsold inventory from a business that ended when her husband died. Althia doesn’t want to part with any of it because she’s convinced she can sell it all and finish her home. Family members, including her 90-year-old mother, have come to help Althia confront her hoarding disorder and resolve unwanted attention from the city.”

Here’s what we know about Althia’s hoard ahead of Monday’s episode. (Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of Hoarders as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you!)

Althia’s Brother Helps Clear the Hoard & Convinces Althia to Part With Mounds of Broken Furniture, Boxes of Trash & More

SNEAK PEEK: Althia’s brother helps her with the cleaning process. Don’t miss a new episode of #Hoarders TONIGHT at 8PM! pic.twitter.com/VaJwJ0Vk15 — A&E Network (@AETV) August 3, 2020

In the promo above, Althia’s brother attempts to help her clear out the massive hoard in her home. However, it’s clear from Althia’s reaction that the process is difficult for her. The cameras pan over dozens of people working to clean, separate and throw away teetering piles of garbage, containers filled with rat feces, and mountains of old, broken furniture and junk.

“I was surprised that actually she was willing to let go of things today, so that was all good, but there is a difference between compliance and willingness,” host Michael Tompkins says before Cory Chalmers adds, “We’re way behind schedule so we’re bringing stuff out and laying it out on tarps so Althia can see everything, and the family is going to help make decisions as well.”

Althia can be seen trying to convince Cory and the others to save an old piece of furniture that has “good structure” and which she plans to fix up and use again later. However, Cory gently reminds her that she’s already got enough furniture in her house, and that she doesn’t need more. She eventually agrees to let it go, but only after she gets confirmation from her entire family that nobody is going to sleep on it.

Neil, Althia’s brother, continues to be her support throughout the ordeal, which is clearly taking its toll on Althia. He convinces her to part with several more items, including broken chairs, boxes of old trash, rusted kitchen appliances and much, much more. Althia’s daughter tells the cameras that her uncle has been a huge help when it comes to encouraging her mother to get rid of things, so she luckily has a very supportive family to lean on during the process.

Althia Says it’s ‘Killing Her’ to Throw Away Her Things & Clear the Hoard

Another promo of tonight’s episode shows just how hard it is for Althia to clear out her hoard. In the clip above, Althia can be heard saying that the house is “overwhelming” and she “just can’t get a grip on it,” while her daughter adds, “There’s a story behind every item and it’s just too much for her to handle.”

Poor Althia breaks down down at one point and backs away from the hoard, telling the cleaners and hosts that she can’t keep helping them throw her things out because it’s “killing” her. It’s obvious that Althia’s loved ones want to help her change her life and cope with her hoarding disorder, but it becomes frustrating for them too, as they can be seen shouting at her that she needs to “move on,” so tonight’s episode promises to be an emotional one.

