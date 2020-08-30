Ariana Grande Talks About Kids with Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is one of the most-nominated recording artists for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, airing August 30. Grande, who is currently dating Dalton Gomez, will be performing “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga during the awards show.

In a birthday post shared for Gomez on his birthday, Grande included a meme in the last slide that suggested her relationship with Gomez is getting serious (or at least seriously enough to joke publicly) about their potential future children. The meme, which featured hilarious side-by-side photos of Gomez and Grande’s faces superimposed on each other’s heads, said “this is how arianas and daltons kids could look like.” In the caption for the post, which also featured a number of sweet videos of the couple together, Grande wrote, “hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) i love u.”

Grande & Gomez Have Been Quarantining Together Through the Pandemic

Grande and Gomez were first rumored to be dating after they were spotting kissing at a restaurant in February. Grande confirmed her relationship with Gomez in her music video for “stuck with u,” which came out in May. Gomez was revealed as the person she’s been “stuck with” while quarantining and social distancing at home.

A source told People in March that the two had been seeing one another for “a couple of months,” and that they had chosen to quarantine with one another when the COVID-19 pandemic reached the US, issued nationwide shutdowns and stay-at-home orders. The source said, “Ariana is staying at home with friends. She is very serious about self distancing and has been with the same group of people for days. One of the people she is with right now is Dalton — they have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton.”

Grande flaunted their blossoming relationship with pride in June, when she shared a series of photos taken at her Midsommar-themed birthday party. One of the photos she shared with her 200 million followers featured Gomez kissing her sweetly on the cheek while she hugged him.

Dalton Gomez Works in Real Estate

Unlike Grande’s past boyfriends, who have come from the music and entertainment industries like her, Gomez is not an artist. According to his website bio, Gomez was born and raised in Southern California and is the sole buyers agent for the Aaron Kirman Group.

The bio boasts that after 5 years working in the Luxury Real Estate Market, Gomez is a top name in the industry. It reads, “Highly sought after for his extensive knowledge in the fields of significant architecture and luxury estates, he is quickly becoming an industry titan.”

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, featuring a performance by Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga, air on Sunday, August 30 at 8/7c on MTV.

