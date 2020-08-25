Ariela & Biniyam 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Ariela and Biniyam, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, are facing some serious obstacles in their relationship now that Ari is living in Ethiopia and nearing the end of her pregnancy. During the August 24 episode of the show, Ari breaks down crying after her mother flies back to the U.S., and when Biniyam tries to comfort her, she pulls away and tells him she doesn’t feel comfortable being alone with him.

Ariela started questioning their relationship almost immediately when she arrived in Ethiopia. She was disappointed with both of the homes that Biniyam provided for her, she was uneasy about his dancing job and the amount of time he spent with his ex, and she was concerned that he wouldn’t be able to support their family when the baby finally arrived. Ari is also the second American woman that Biniyam got pregnant which raised some red flags, so they’ve got plenty of issues to overcome before they find their “happily ever after.”

With their issues highlighted so extensively on the show, and with Ariela’s mounting concerns about their future, fans might be wondering what’s going on with the 90 Day stars today. Are Ariela and Biniyam still together, or did they go their separate ways after filming wrapped up? While it’s too early to know for certain if they are still dating, we’ve got some thoughts on their relationship. Keep reading for details:

Ariela Has Been Questioning Her Relationship With Biniyam & Her Future in Ethiopia

Although Ariela and Biniyam appeared to be smitten with one another when they were first introduced on the show, their relationship started crumbling as soon as Ari landed in Ethiopia. From issues with the apartments that Biniyam lined up, to his questionable career choices and the suspicious circumstances surrounding his past relationship, Ari has been uncertain about her future with Biniyam all season.

Despite her good intentions, Ari’s mother planted many of these worries in her daughter’s head while she was visiting. She was the one questioning Biniyam about why his ex returned to America, she pointed out issues with Biniyam’s dance partner (who also happened to be an ex), and she frequently questioned if Biniyam was responsible enough to be a father. Luckily Ari and her mother both approved of the hospital that she was planning to give birth in, which helped quell some of their fears about the “third world” healthcare that they initially expected.

Additionally, the reality couple started clashing over their religious differences when it came to their son’s baptism. During a recent episode of the show, the two discussed having their son baptized when he was born. Biniyam, who is Orthodox Christian, brought Ari to his church, where she was told she would have convert to Christianity before their son could be baptized. Ariela is Jewish and has no interest in converting, so the reality stars are at odds over how to raise their son.

It’s Unclear if They Are Still Together Today, But They Follow Each Other on Instagram

It’s unclear at this time if Ariela and Biniyam are still together today, and we likely won’t know for sure until the current season of The Other Way wraps up. Contractual obligations to the network stops the couple from sharing much in terms of their relationship status while the show is still airing, and it’s not uncommon for reality stars to keep quiet on social media to refrain from posting any spoilers if they have a rocky relationship on the show.

Neither of the 90 Day stars have any photos of the other on Instagram at this time, so there isn’t much to gather from their respective pages. However, Ari and Biniyam still follow one another on social media, and they both have each other’s Instagram handles tagged in their bios, which could be a nod toward their relationship status. It’s far from proof that they are still together, but considering Ari was pregnant with Biniyam’s child when the show was filmed, they are probably still in close contact, at the very least.

Ariela did share a video of Biniyam when he was first introduced on the show, which also makes us think they are probably still together. However, we likely won’t know for sure until the season is over due to their NDA contracts, so fans will just have to stay tuned to find out what happens between the two in the end.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 2 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

