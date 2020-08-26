Steven Spielberg’s Father Arnold Spielberg Dies at 103

Arnold Spielberg, a pioneer in computer design, and the man who encouraged his son Steven Speilberg to pursue his dream of becoming a filmmaker died on August 25, as reported by Business Wire. He was 103.

Spielberg, who was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on February 6, 1917, started out as a stock boy before enlisting in the army. During World War II, he served as a radio operator and chief communications man for the 490th Bomb Squadron and volunteered for two tours in the China Burma India Theatre. Spielberg, who was awarded a Bronze Star, served as the inspiration for his son Steven Spielberg to direct the 1998 film, Saving Private Ryan, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After returning from the war, Spielberg married his first wife, Leah Adler, with whom he had four children: Steven, Anne, Sue, and Nancy. They divorced in 1965. Adler died in 2017.

In 1949, after graduating from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in electrical engineering, he designed electric circuits for missile systems at RCA before joining General Electric’s computer department in Schenectady, New York. In 1957, he and his family relocated to Phoenix when he was asked to set up G.E.’s Industrial Computer Department.

Spielberg, who designed the first electronic cash register said during a 2016 interview, “The first computers I built were data-acquisition systems. Their job was to monitor defects. Another computer called GE-312 monitored a turbine for Southern California Edison.

After a brief second marriage, Spielberg married Bernice Colner in 1997. Colner died in 2016.

Spielberg is survived by his four children and their spouses; Steven Spielberg, his wife, Kate Capshaw, Anne Spielberg, her husband, Danny Opatoshu, Sue Spielberg, her husband Jerry Pasternak, Nancy Spielberg, and her husband Shimon Katz. He also had four stepchildren, 11 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Steven Spielberg Shared His Moving Last Words To His Father

The family was able to gather around Spielberg during his final days. According to the Business Wire, Steven Spielberg’s told his father, “You are our hearth. You are our home.”

Together, Spielberg’s four children said, “Thank you for my life. I love you, Dad, Daddy, Daddelah. And then so then, and then so then, what happens next…”

