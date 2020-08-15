Ash Christian Dead: Award-Winning Producer & Actor Dies at 35

Ash Christian, an Emmy Award-winning producer, filmmaker and actor died while on vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The Texas native was 35 years old. A cause of death was not provided, with Deadline reporting that the producer died in his sleep. Christian’s first feature film was Fat Girls, which he wrote, directed and starred in, releasing it in 2006 at the age of 19. He would go on to win outstanding emergent talent at L.A. Outfest for the film.

Christian also won a Daytime Emmy in 2014 for the short film mI Promise, alongside producing partner Anne Clements and executive producers Lauralee Bell and Scott Martin. His producing partner Clements issued the following statement, Variety reported: “Ash was a great friend, colleague and partner in crime. He was a champion of indie film and filmmakers and his love of the process of putting movies together was infectious. My heart goes out to his family, especially his mother. The world lost one of the good ones.”

Christian Was a Prolific Actor & Filmmaker Who Had Contributed To Numerous Projects

Christian was born in Paris, Texas, on January 16, 1985, and began writing and directing his own films at the age of 14. At the age of 16, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his dream, Deadline reported. He founded and managed his own production company based in New York, Cranium Entertainment, and produced many acclaimed films such as Social Animals, Coyote Lake, Hurricane Bianca, 1985, and Little Sister.

He was also an actor who appeared in shows such as The Good Wife, The Good Fight, Cleaners, Law & Order and more. Christian was a producer on a number of upcoming projects like Chick Fight, featuring Malin Akerman and Alec Baldwin, set to be released later this year, As Sick As They Made Us, starring Dustin Hoffman and Candice Bergen and Nightfall, featuring Matt Bomer and Sam Worthington.

Christian had been posting about his trip to Puerta Vallarta, flying there on August 1 and posting a picture of the view, writing: “My office for the next month.”

On June 13, he posted on Instagram about his grandmother’s death, writing, “She was a true original. Texan to the core. Feisty, fun, fiercely independent and truly a strong woman. I loved her very much and will miss her. Grateful for the memories we have and that she is out of pain.”

