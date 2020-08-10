Why Ashley Darby Is On Monique Samuels’ Side in Feud With Candiace Dillard

This season on The Real Housewives of Potomac, castmembers Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard get into a heated fight that turns physical. However, costar Ashley Darby has made it clear that she’s on Samuels’ side in all of this.

On August 3, Darby told Daily Mail Australia that she’s on team Monique. ‘I’m definitely there for Monique. I check on her,” Darby told Daily Mail Australia, “I’ve always made it clear to Monique that I really value the woman that she is. We’ve had some issues in our friendship in the past, but when the time was really rough for me Monique was always there for me.”

Darby continued, “So, during that difficult time, even now, I have her back 100 per cent because she really showed her loyalty to me so I’m reciprocating that and I am 100 per cent loyal to Monique.”

Darby Spoke About Her Feelings Towards Dillard

During the past few seasons, Darby and Dillard have butted heads, especially after Dillard questioned Darby’s intentions of getting pregnant during Season 4. “Candiace is a woman who just doesn’t necessarily know when to stop,” Darby said to Daily Mail Australia, “I’m not just talking in relation to what happens in the show. But also sometimes she can be persistent on social media. She doesn’t really have the instincts of when enough is enough and it can be overwhelming for anybody.”

Darby also said that Dillard was being shady towards her when she was giving birth to her son, Dean, last year. “She really tested me last year when I was giving birth to my son on a Sunday when the show was airing, and she was just saying these horrible things about me, literally as I’m pushing a human out of my body. Like, you have no decency.” Darby told The Daily Mail Australia.

The Altercation Between Dillard And Samuels Got So Heated That It Resulted In A Lawsuit

During a Season 5 sneak preview posted by Bravo, the clip shows some of the physical altercation between Samuels and Dillard. The two get into it at a winery, as the camera zooms in on broken wine glasses next to them. In the preview, Dillard asks Samuels, “You want to drag me?” In response, Samuels asks, “Do you want me to?”

However, their altercation was so heated that it resulted in a lawsuit between the two ladies. According to People, their physical altercation resulted in a lawsuit between the two ladies. In November 2019, the two had accused the other of second-degree assault, each filing complaints directly with the District Court of Montgomery County in Maryland, according to the magazine. If they had been convicted, both of them would have faced potential jail time for second-degree assault.

Thankfully, however, the charges have since been dropped. According to People, the charges were dropped in December 2019. Samuels’ attorney, A. Scott Bolden, gave People a statement at the time. “We are pleased with the final determination by the Montgomery County’s States Attorney’s Office to not proceed against Mrs. Samuels for assault charges brought against her by Candiace Dillard Bassett,” part of the statement read.

VideoVideo related to why ashley darby is on monique samuels’ side in feud with candiace dillard 2020-08-09T20:51:22-04:00

READ NEXT: This Major Celebrity Is A Huge Fan Of Karen Huger