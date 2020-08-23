Asuelu’s Sister Tammy Tries to Fight Kalani on Tonight’s Episode of 90 Day Fiancé

Asuelu’s sister Tammy tries to fight Kalani during tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After following another argument over money. A preview of the explosive confrontation shows Kalani walking away from Tammy and Asuelu’s mother Lesina before Tammy lunges forward and tries to attack Kalani. Lesina grabs her daughter and holds her back, while Tammy shouts “I’m gonna beat you up!” at Kalani’s retreating back.

Kalani’s relationship with Asuelu‘s family began to deteriorate earlier this season after they demanded Asuelu give them $1,000 when he visited them in Washington. Although Kalani explained that Asuelu couldn’t afford to support both Lesina on a part-time salary, she and Tammy insisted that it was Asuelu’s responsibility to take care of his aging mother, despite his other obligations.

Tonight’s episode of the show sees Kalani finally confront Asuelu’s family about their demands, which leads to the explosive confrontation featured in the promo. Here’s what we know about their fight based on the previews, but be warned: SOME SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!

Tammy Tries to Attack Kalani & Threatens to ‘Beat Her Up’

Money has been a source of contention between Kalani and Asuelu for most of the season, and with Asuelu only working part-time at a health and wellness store, Kalani was already hesitant about booking a trip to see his family in Washington. She eventually agreed to make the trip, but when Lesina asked for $1,000, Kalani told Asuelu that it was an “unrealistic amount of money to give to people,” which is what kicked off the family feud.

Asuelu and Kalani attempted to explain their financial situation to his family multiple times, but to no avail – Lesina and Tammy kept pushing the reality stars to borrow money from Kalani’s parents while reminding Asuelu that it was his duty to provide for his mother. Asuelu felt so guilty that he broke down crying during a recent episode of the show, so Kalani takes matters into her own hands and meets with her in-laws alone. However, their conversation escalates quickly after Kalani tells the Lesina and Tammy to quit asking Asuelu for money.

At the two-minute mark in the trailer above, Tammy confronts Kalani and says, “I already told Asuelu that I don’t like you,” to which Kalani replies, “I’m done, I don’t want anything to do with it.” Tammy snaps that they are “not done,” and as Kalani starts to walk away, Tammy lunges at her sister-in-law. Lesina runs forward to restrain her daughter and Tammy screams “I’m gonna beat you up!” to Kalani, who keeps walking and doesn’t respond.

Kalani Contemplates Leaving Asuelu Because of His Family

Kalani’s fight with Tammy leads to a mountain of other issues later on in the episode, and though the promo doesn’t show it, the reality stars get into their own big fight after Asuelu tells Kalani not to threaten his family. “If your sister would have touched my f–king body, I would have dropped her, period,” she tells her husband, who doesn’t respond.

The reality star eventually reaches her breaking point and begins to question her future with Asuelu. “This is just crazy, and I think it’s always going to be crazy. I need time to think about what I want to do,” Kalani tearfully tells Asuelu in the clip above. The reality star then has an emotional heart-to-heart with her sister and contemplates leaving Asuelu, so there is a lot to unpack during tonight’s episode.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 5 cast, weekly spoilers, and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

