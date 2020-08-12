Bailey & Kida on ‘World of Dance’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight marks the final episode of the semi-finals round of NBC’s World of Dance, and that means the final six acts will be competing for two spots in the season 4 finale.

Bailey and Kida are predicted winners of this season. They are in the running to dance away with the $1 million prize if they can end up in the top two of their semi-finals round. The Junior Division duo came into the show with strong expectations after the judges realized they were both already professional dancers.

The group must score one of the two highest scores in the second semi-finals episode in order to move on to the season finale.

Here’s what you should know about Bailey & Kida:

1. Bailey and Kida Both Have a Strong Instagram Presence

Because they’ve been dancing professionally for some time, both members of Bailey & Kida have strong Instagram presences compared to many of the other contestants this year.

Kida, known as Kida the Great, has over 4.3 million followers on Instagram where he posts photos as well as dances. His account is even followed by Rihanna and Ne-Yo.

Bailey also has a sizeable Instagram account. The 16-year-old has 1.7 million followers on the platform including Rihanna and Jordan Fisher.

2. Kida’s Real Name is Leon Burns

Kida’s real name is Leon Burns, but professionally he goes by Kida or Kida the Great. He was born on April 8, 2002 in California and is the second-youngest of seven children. He was inspired by films like Breakin’ and Step Up, which he watched with his father.

Bailey goes by her own name professionally, Bailey Sok. She has been dancing since she was 3 years old and has two sisters who also used to compete in dance.

Bailey has also been inspired by professional dancers and compares dance to golf in that a person can never perfect either one.

“Since I have been doing both all my life that is all I know,” she told Miss Bish.com. “Every day I have hurdles that I try to overcome. I try to find a new challenge daily and focus on improving a few things at a time.”

3. Kida WonSo You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation

World of Dance isn’t Kida’s first experience with reality dance competitions. He was featured on the 2016 season of So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation.

At that time, Kida was voted America’s Favorite Dancer and claimed the grand prize of $250,000, meaning that if he wins World of Dance, it’ll be his second time winning a huge televised competition.

Kida has also appeared on The Queen Latifah Show and The Racheal Ray Show. Before all that though, he appeared in the movie Battlefield America.

Most recently, he choreographed and appeared in the music video for “Come Around Me” by Justin Bieber.

4. Bailey Has Danced With Famous Stars and Dancers

According to Talent Recap, Bailey Soks has performed on stage with Janet Jackson, Jason Derulo, Meghan Trainor and K Camp.

She’s also a talented choreographer and was featured as the choreographer for Red Velvet’s Psycho.

Bailey revealed at the time that it was her first attempt to choreograph a dance for a K-Pop group, but she was not unfamiliar with K-Pop at the time. She was actually one of the dancers for Pop/Stars in League of Legends previously.

Fans of World of Dance will remember Bailey from S-Rank on the season 2’s Upper Division Team championships.

5. They Have Not Been Dancing Together For Long

According to their cast biography, “At just 15 and 17 years old, Bailey and Kida have already established themselves as some of the most sought-after dancers in the industry and two of the top dance social influencers, with nearly 6 million combined followers.”

The two have been “running in the same circles for many years,” but they had never danced together publicly before getting together to audition for World of Dance.

World of Dance airs immediately following America’s Got Talent on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. on NBC.

READ NEXT: Are Julie Chen & Husband Les Moonves Still Together?