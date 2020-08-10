Becky Update on Hoarders Season 11 Episode 4

Becky is featured on the newest season of Hoarders, A&E’s hit reality series that follows some of the “biggest, most extreme hoards in the country.” New episodes of the show air Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on A&E and follows several families as they battle with hoarding disorders that threaten to destroy their lives, homes and relationships.

The description of Season 11 Episode 4, titled “Becky,” reads, “Over the last two decades, Becky has hoarded her home and motel property with furniture, clothes and appliances. Now, she’s hoarded herself out of the lives of her children, grandchildren, and her husband. With no way out by herself, the family reunites to try to change Becky’s disorder and clean out the hoarded properties.”

Here’s what we know about Becky’s hoard ahead of Monday’s episode. (Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of Hoarders as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you!)

Becky Helps Get Rid of 95 Percent of Her Hoard

SNEAK PEEK: Becky makes a lot of good decisions while cleaning. Watch what happens on #Hoarders TONIGHT at 8PM! pic.twitter.com/uJpWPWn9pX — A&E Network (@AETV) August 10, 2020

In the sneak peek above, Becky’s daughter Katie praises her mother for being able to let go of an entire room worth of a junk, which is usually very difficult for hoarders to do. Katie tells the cameras, “I felt good that she was able to that whole room go. That’s when the progress started.”

The camera pans over Becky’s home as her family, friends and the cleanup crew begin tackling each room individually. Using shovels, the cleanup crew begins clearing away piles of broken appliances, old clothes and mounds of trash scattered around the house. While the group continues to clean, Becky oversees the process and is surprisingly willing to part with a good portion of the hoard.

“She began following the rules, she was making good decisions, she kicked it into high gear,” host Robin Zasio tells the cameras while Becky continues clearing out the house. “And lo and behold, the stuff that she left was actually based in making good decisions.”

Another person can be heard praising Becky’s effort to clean out the hoard. “We pushed and pushed today, you made a lot of hard decisions and you struggled through the day. But at the end of the day, here’s your save pile. So you did make a lot of good decisions. And when we look at the dumpster over there, it’s full, so you let go of about 95 percent at least of your stuff.”

Although Becky did an incredible job letting go of her hoard, she was still feeling sad about getting rid of certain things, so the experts tried to help her look on the bright side. “In the big picture, you have a house that is getting cleaned out. You can have grand kids over, you can have family over, you’re not going to have rodents and mice running around making it dangerous. So is the trade off of losing a couple of things worth it?”

Becky agrees, although it’s obvious she is still having a hard time parting with her things. However, she understands that cleaning the house was for the best and says, “There’s just a couple negatives, but a lot of positives.” Becky’s daughter then gushes about how great her mother did during the entire process, while other family members weigh in on how proud they are of her, so it looks like Becky has an excellent support system throughout her journey.

Becky’s House is Filled With Rodent Feces, Broken Appliances & Other Health Hazards

Don't miss a powerful new episode of #Hoarders TOMORROW at 8PM! pic.twitter.com/rPnxTq55ih — A&E Network (@AETV) August 9, 2020

Another clip of tonight’s episode shows Becky’s house before they start clearing everything out, and it is definitely a monstrous hoard. “This is hoarding at its worst,” Robin can be heard saying in a voiceover, while the cameras pan over mounds of trash, piles of rodent feces and dead flies stuck stuck to glue traps.

It looks like Becky’s family feels some guilt in letting her hoarding disorder get so bad, because another person says “we’ve allowed this to happen for so long,” while her daughter exclaims, “I love you and I don’t want to see you live like this.” Becky can also be seen sobbing at one point, so we expect tonight’s episode to be an emotional roller coaster.

New episodes of Hoarders air Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on A&E. In the meantime, you can keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

