Bella Thorne’s OnlyFans Page Accused of Being a Scam

Bella Thorne is being accused of running a scam OnlyFans page after the former Disney star made $2 million two weeks after launching her page in August 2020.

OnlyFans is a subscription-only service that is popular among sex workers as it allows pornographic content. In recent months, more mainstream stars such as Cardi B and Love & Hip-Hop star Lyrica Anderson, have launched pages on the service. Thorne made an announcement that she had opened an account on the website on August 19. According to her profile, Thorne charges $20 per month, $51 for three months and $102 for six months. Thorne writes on her bio section, “Get to know me more I’m your girl.”

Thorne Said Early On That the Launch of Her OnlyFans Page Was Research for a Movie

Me + ONLY FANS + SEAN BAKER= A BOMB ASS MOVIE 😍😍😍 https://t.co/Bbq60X5SxE pic.twitter.com/MM4dw0SWjw — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 19, 2020

Shortly after the launch, Thorne told The Los Angeles Times in an interview that she was joining OnlyFans as part of the research for a movie project she was working on with director Sean Baker. Thorne also said that she would donate some of the money earned from her page to various charities. Thorne told the newspaper:

It’s a feature we are researching as I’m living it currently. What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans? … How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life — if you want it to, of course.

Reports Say That Thorne’s Presence on the Site Have Forced Changes on How Other Users Are Paid

Also nooooo I’m not doing nudity!!! ❤️ https://t.co/vJECHqF4uW — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 26, 2020

Thorne has uploaded 27 images and nine videos to the page. The Times says that the page includes “some suggestive imagery” but “nothing explicitly graphic.” Vulture reports that so many users have requested refunds over Thorne’s page, the site has been forced to change how they pay other sex workers.

In a screenshot posted by Out, Thorne is accused of promising nude photos to a subscriber for $200. Out’s headline accused Thorne of “basically” selling a “thirst trap” for $200. The screengrabs have not been confirmed as legitimate. The profile photo being shown in the screengrabs does not match Thorne’s current profile pic on her page. At the time of writing, Thorne has not responded to the allegations on her Instagram page. Thorne had said on Twitter that she would not be going nude on her OnlyFans page.

OnlyFans Said Their Payment Changes Are Not Related to Any Single User

So cute how Bella Thorne made her Onlyfans on a whim without doing an once of research on how it would impact the community and she immediately f*cked it up for us 🥰 LOVE that! — Savannah Solo 🤷🏼‍♀️ Onlyfans (@savannah_solo) August 28, 2020

Various OnlyFans creators told Rolling Stone that they have been told that they can no longer receive a “tip” of more than $100 and private video can only cost $50. OnlyFans has said that the cap will only be implemented for users in certain areas of the world. A spokesperson for the company that the new financial regulations are not due to any single user.

Bella Thorne is the Walmart of Onlyfans Support/ subscribe to your local small farmers market of Sex Workers INSTEAD!! — 𝔹𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕒 “ᴏɴʟʏғᴀɴs ʜᴏᴇ” (@bansheebel) August 27, 2020

A content creator on OnlyFans, Bea King, told Rolling Stone, “It threatens our livelihood when major celebrities join platforms for working class sex workers because it changes the market and, in Bella’s case, makes a mockery of the work we do.” The same article mentioned that multiple content creators on OnlyFans have found their accounts deleted overnight without an explanation.

Thorne entered the adult industry in 2019 when directed a movie for PornHub titled Her & Him starring Abella Danger.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School