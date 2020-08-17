Below Deck: Jess Defends Hannah After Being Fired For Drugs

Below Deck Mediterranean star Jessica More defended former Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier after she was fired for having drugs on an 184-foot megayacht, The Wellington. More and Ferrier became quick allies on the ship, and that didn’t change once the season ended.

“Just a little message: You can STILL DO YOUR JOB SAFELY AND take your prescribed medications. It Doesn’t make you incompetent!!!!!” she tweeted on August 12.

More responded to a netizen who agreed with her tweet. “Thank you for saying this,” the person wrote. “That characterization was personally hurtful and really upsetting. For people who need them, they do the opposite of incapacitation. They, in fact, make us more capable. I keep hearing it treated like recreational drug or worse yet…addiction.”

More added, “ya I’m starting to really lose me patience with it being spread in the light that it’s done recreationally. You said it perfectly!”

White Took Photos of Ferrier’s Medication And Texted It To Captain Sandy

I like Malia’s arranging skills. So that’s prescribed Valium, CBD (which is legal in Spain), a lighter (not sure what this has to do with anything) and my passport holder… And for anyone who’s interested the prescription is on the other side of the box as shown… #belowdeckmed pic.twitter.com/9ZpMjVUWVu — Hannah Ferrier (@hannahferrier_) August 11, 2020

Last week’s episode showed Captain Sandy Yawn kicking Ferrier off the boat after Boson Malia White took pictures of Ferrier’s valium and CBD pen. Ferrier later clarified that she had prescriptions for the valium and that CBD was legal in Spain, where the ship was docked.

The firing ignited a social media debate, where some fans discussed mental illness and stigmas associated with depression and anxiety. Ferrier–who is pregnant with her first child–has been open about her battle with anxiety, asking fans to donate to an Australian pregnancy in lieu of presents for her baby.

“As many of you know I suffer from anxiety which can be brought on by many different things,” Ferrier wrote in an August 3 post, noting her panic attack happened after Chef Kiko Lorran was fired. “This paired with severe lack of sleep and feeling like I was stuck in a situation I didn’t want to be in brought on a panic attack.”

Ferrier added: “What you see on TV and what is happening inside someone’s head can often differ. A lot of you have sent me messages asking for my baby register which is so amazing of you. My little one is very blessed that we can provide all they need but in place of that I have set up a baby registry with one of my favourite charities [Lifeline Australia].”

White, who shared a cabin with Ferrier, witnessed Ferrier’s panic attack and later exposed her to Yawn.

White Stands By Her Decision To Tell Yawn About Ferrier’s Valium

Both Yawn and White have defended their actions, despite receiving a strong backlash from fans. White argued Ferrier wasn’t following maritime law since she didn’t record her medication.

“If you want to hate me- hate me, but know the FACTS. Here’s the policy straight from the contract,” White wrote on Instagram. “I never said you CANT have medications – you just have to follow proper procedures that are in place to protect ALL crew members.”

She added: “The Captain of the vessel has the right to know who might be taking what & when! They are operating a vessel at sea with everyone’s lives in their hands!”

Yawn held a question and answer session on Instagram Live, where she said her license was at risk by Ferrier breaking the rules. “I know it’s hard to understand why things go down like they do & sometimes the person in charge can make some mistakes. That’s right, we are all human beings trying to get it right every day we wake up, dress up & show up to a very stressful job,” she tweeted on August 9. “Some days are better than others.”

