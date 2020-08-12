Below Deck Star Malia White Accused of Cocaine Use

A new Below Deck Mediterranean cast member was accused of drug use–and this time it was by a co-worker who was already fired. Pete Hunziker accused Malia White of using cocaine.

“Honestly, let’s talk about Malia’s cocaine use off the boat? How’s that any better?” he wrote, as screenshotted by a Below Deck fan account. “Hannah has a prescription, which she can handle from a licensed doctor and Malia chooses in her drug time to spend big money on dangerous shit sending it [straight] to her boson captain brain.”

Hunziker then slammed the show and the network. “I’m honestly loving watching this shit show unfold, and ashamed I ever put my name in the hat for this terrible network and awful people on both sides,” he said. “Hollyweirdos. F*** Bravo and Below Deck. This is not a yachting show by any means!”

Hunziker was dismissed from the Bravo series after he shared racially insensitive posts on social media and was edited out of Season 5 of the series. He’s remained relatively quiet, but spoke out after Monday’s dramatic episode, where Captain Sandy fired Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier after Boson Malia White texted pictures of Ferrier’s perception valium and legal CBD to the captain. Yawn dismissed Ferrier because she didn’t log her prescriptions–something that’s not allowed by maritime law.

White has defended her decision, saying it was her job to report Ferrier and that she could have lost her license if she didn’t–but not everyone is on board with the yachter. She specifically got called out by Hunziker, who accused her of using cocaine while partying off the boat.

White Denies Having a Cocaine Problem

White slammed Hunziker’s allegations, posting a message to her Instagram story on Wednesday. “Suddenly I have a cocaine problem I’ve never known about?” she wrote. “How convenient. #stayclassy.”

White seemed unbothered, sharing a video of herself enjoying the water. “Friends & family I’m doing just fine!” she wrote. “Thanks to everyone that’s been checking-in! I love you all. I’m currently working in Croatia spending my mornings like this! There is nothing a bit of salt water can’t solve!”

Hunziker Responds to Malia’s Defense

After White dismissed her former co-workers accusations, Hunziker fired back. “I wouldn’t say it’s a problem [Malia], but the only time I [heard] talk or banter about illegal drugs onboard the [boat], was out of your mouth. Crew mess secrets? Beach club confessionals?” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

He added in a second post: “There are two sides to every story, just remember when you point your finger at someone there are three more fingers pointing back at you and 1 up to the big man. Peace and love.”

Before Hunziker’s cocaine allegations, White shared a lengthy post where she talked about her decision to expose Ferrier. “If you want to hate me- hate me, but know the FACTS. Here’s the policy straight from the contract,” she wrote, sharing a picture of the rules. “I never said you CANT have medications – you just have to follow proper procedures that are in place to protect ALL crew members.”

“The Captain of the vessel has the right to know who might be taking what & when! They are operating a vessel at sea with everyone’s lives in their hands!” she continued. “You’ve already heard four crew members working on the same boat come forward about their struggles & need for medication- it is ESSENTIAL that as a crew we are responsible in how we go about medicating.”

