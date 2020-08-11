Below Deck Med: Hannah Blasts Malia For ‘Arranging’ Drug Bust

While Below Deck Mediterranean star Malia White was quiet during Monday’s episode of the Bravo reality TV show, Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier accused the boson of “arranging” her legal Valium prescription and CBD. Ferrier tweeted out multiple messages while the new episode aired, slamming White after viewers saw the boson text pictures of Ferrier’s personal items to Captain Sandy Yawn.

“I like Malia’s arranging skills,” Ferrier, 33, tweeted. “So that’s prescribed Valium, CBD (which is legal in Spain), a lighter (not sure what this has to do with anything) and my passport holder… And for anyone who’s interested the prescription is on the other side of the box as shown…”

Did White & Drake Conspire Against Ferrier?

The way the episode played out, it looks like White found the drugs while changing cabins–something that was a contentious topic on the 184-foot mega yacht. White wanted everyone to change rooms so she and boyfriend Tom Checketts, who just got hired as the chef to replace Kiko Lorran, could bunk together. With Jessica More and Rob Westergaard coupled up, that meant Ferrier and second stew Bugsy Drake would have to share a tiny space together–something neither of them wanted to do. But with the captain on her side, Ferrier lost the power struggle.

Fans were largely on Ferrier’s side, with most accusing Yawn, Drake and White of conspiring against the chief stew. People generally took issue with the women coming after Ferrier’s mental health, especially after White witnessed her suffer a panic attack around the time Lorran–her only friend on the vessel–was fired.

“so after hannah had her panic attack, malia took a picture of her meds and held onto said picture just to text to their superior the next time they had a disagreement…” one fan wrote, adding a GIF that said, “I hate her.”

Ferrier retweeted the message and clarified that the picture was taken after they battled over sleeping arrangements. “No…she went into my cabin AFTER we had the fight about cabin arrangements…Then went through my handbag and took a photo of my prescribed medication and legal CBD and sent it to Sandy,” she tweeted.

Model Chrissy Teigen, a fan of the series, tweeted, “5mg wouldn’t even make a dent with this mind of mine.”

White Says She Was Only Doing Her Job

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after Monday’s episodes aired, White defended herself. “[I reported it] because it was my duty to,” she said, noting she could have lost her license if she didn’t.

Referencing the night Ferrier suffered from a panic attack, White said that’s when she realized the chief stew wasn’t joking about taking Valium. “I think in that moment when she asked for Valium is when it really hit me that those were the pills that she was taking every night all season,” she said. “That’s when it became a real serious thing for me.”

Before that, White wrote a lengthy post on Instagram–that she later deleted–where she further defended her actions. “Let me clear the air- medical laws are different at sea and for good reason. NO crew member is allowed to self- administer drugs prescription or not while on a vessel at sea,” she said in the post, as noted by CheatSheet.

“We are CREW and always ‘on duty’ and our primary goal at sea is to ensure safety of all passengers,” the boson continued. “Mental health issues are a big deal and that’s why we have proper procedures in place. We all read & sign a drugs & alcohol policy before joining any boat- this is VERY CLEARLY laid out.”

