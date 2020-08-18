Ben Cross Dead: ‘Star Trek’ Actor Dies at 72

Actor Ben Cross, best known for playing Harold Abrahams in Chariots of Fire in 1981, has died at age 72.

The stage and screen star passed away on Tuesday morning in Vienna, Cross’s family confirmed to Deadline.

Born in London in 1947, Cross started acting at a young age, appearing in school plays. He left school to work as a window cleaner, waiter, and carpenter, until age 22, when he was accepted to London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts. There, he received the school’s Vanbrugh prize for the performance of the year. Cross spent a number of years after graduating working as a stage actor. He made his big screen debut in 1977 in the film A Bridge Too Far.

The actor is survived by his wife, Deyana Boneva Cross, and his children Theo and Lauren.

Cause of Death

According to The Guardian, Cross died from an “unspecified illness.”

His daughter posted the news on Facebook on Tuesday morning. She wrote, “Dear Fans of Ben Cross. This is his daughter, Lauren. I am utterly heartbroken to share with you that my darling father died a few hours ago. He had been sick for a while but there was a rapid decline over the past week. The press will be announcing his death soon, I just wanted you all—his most loyal and loving fans—to hear it from us first. Thank you for all your support over the years. He really enjoyed interacting with you.”

