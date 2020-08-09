Bethenny Frankel Asks Fans For Help With Her Daughter

In an August 8 tweet, Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel reached out to fans for help regarding her daughter.

In the Tweet, Frankel wrote, “Does anyone know of an emergency dentist in the Hamptons area. It’s for my daughter.” Thankfully, though, it seems like Frankel found one. When a fan later tweeted her, “Good Luck hope you find one and she feels better soon!”, Frankel wrote back, “I think I just did. Brutal. Thank you. Xo”

Frankel’s daughter, Bryn, recently turned 10 years old in May. Her father is Jason Hoppy, who is Frankel’s ex-husband. Bryn’s early years were showed on Frankel’s old spinoff show, Bethenny Ever After and Bethenny Getting Married?

Does anyone know of an emergency dentist in the Hamptons area. It’s for my daughter. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) August 9, 2020

Frankel Has Talked About Her Medical Emergencies On Twitter Before

In January 2019, Frankel had a scary situation when she suffered an intense allergic reaction while on a plane. According to People, Frankel boarded a flight that she learned was serving bass for dinner after she had already taken off. Frankel is allergic to that type of fish. Ultimately, the pilot decided to turn around, despite Frankel trying to stop them.

In wake of the incident, Frankel tweeted, “Called airline mult x to say I have fish allergy. Got on & they’re serving bass. They couldn’t not serve it they said. Then they were turning around which I protested bc it would delay people. Cabin asked to not serve it & pilot made announcement to plane. That was fun. #epilife”

Frankel also had another scary medical experience in December 2018, when she suffered an allergic reaction that left her unconscious. Frankel tweeted about her experience, writing, “I have rare fish allergy. Sun, I had soup, itched & was unconscious for 15 [minutes] then to ER & ICU for 2 days [with blood pressure] of 60/40,” she tweeted. “I couldn’t talk, see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 [minutes] later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me. I’ll never not carry an #epipen.”

Called airline mult x to say I have fish allergy. Got on & they’re serving bass. They couldn’t not serve it they said. Then they were turning around which I protested bc it would delay people. Cabin asked to not serve it & pilot made announcement to plane. That was fun. #epilife — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) January 3, 2019

Frankel Has Been Sharing Her Daughter On Social Media Recently

In the past, Frankel typically shied away from showing photos of her daughter on her social media platforms, but recently, Frankel has let fans in on a few rare photos. Frankel posted a photo of her daughter in honor of her 10th birthday on May 8, writing in the caption, “Peanut, I love you so much. You have given me ten years of joy, inspiration, laughter and absolute love. You bring meaning to my life every day. You are such a sweet, loving and sunny person that shines light on everyone around you. You are loved. I wish for you health and happiness and that you continue to do what you love and what makes you happy every day and let your free spirit fly!”

In another video of her daughter posted on May 10, for Mother’s Day, Frankel wrote in the caption, “Children are the best versions of ourselves. To all of the Mothers—of children, of pets, of ideas…take today to celebrate your accomplishments. Love yourself, treat yourself, appreciate yourself. You have the most important job in the world. You deserve a beautiful day of reflection and love. You inspire me.”

