LIVE: Big Brother All-Stars Cast Revealed During the Premiere

It’s finally here! Big Brother is back on the airwaves with a premiere and live feed schedule that breaks from the show’s norm. Part of that involves finding out the cast during a live move-in episode, which also featured four live mini-competitions to set the field of the first Head of Household competition.

The cast is listed below, and don’t forget to sign up for the live feeds on CBS All Access to follow along with all the action.

The Cast

Before the show even started, CBS All Access accidentally revealed half of the cast in its promo for signing up for the live feeds. Those eight people are:

David Alexander

Season 21, 2019, evicted first in the banishment twist.

Cody Calafiore

Season 16, 2014, 2nd place

Kevin Campbell

Season 11, 2009, 3rd place

Bayleigh Dayton

Season 20, 2018, 11th place

Daniele Donato Briones

Season 8, 2007, 2nd place, and Season 13, 2011, 8th place

Janelle Pierzina

Season 6, 2005, third place, Season 7, 2006, third place, and Season 14, 2012, 12th place

Kaysar Ridha

Season 6, 2005, 10th place, and Season 7, 2006, 10th place

Da’Vonne Rogers

Season 17, 2015, 16th place, and Season 18, 2016, 11th place

The next eight contestants

Christmas Abbott

Season 19, 2017, 3rd place

Nicole Anthony

Season 21, 2019, 3rd place

Tyler Crispen

Season 20, 2018, 2nd place

Nicole Franzel

Season 16, 2014, 7th place, and Season 18, 2016, winner

Enzo Palumbo

Season 12, 2010, 3rd place

Keesha Smith

Season 10, 2008, 4th place

Keesha Smith Booted Out"Big Brother 10" evictee talks to Julie Chen about the shocking turn of events that led to her eviction by former alliances in the house. 2008-09-10T12:44:42Z

Ian Terry

Season 14, 2012, winner

The Live Feeds

In a first for the broadcast show, the season premiere will be live and the all-star cast will be revealed as they move into the house during the two-hour live premiere.

Then fans will have the opportunity to watch all the action inside the house when the live feeds begin on Wednesday, August 5, after the west coast broadcast of the series premiere (after 11:30 p.m. PT/2:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 6). Feeds will be available through the CBS All Access subscription service. CBS All Access is also where fans can stream episodes live and catch up with on-demand after they air.

The TV Schedule

Big Brother: All-Stars PreviewThis summer, Big Brother celebrates 20 years on the air with an All-Stars 22nd edition. For the first time ever, the new season will kick-off with a LIVE 2-hour move-in premiere where the identities of the houseguests will be revealed. But just how was it possible for the reality vet to return in the midst of a global pandemic? Expect the unexpected in this preview. The Live Two-Hour Move-In Premiere Event Airs on CBS and streams on CBS All Access Wednesday, August 5, 9:00-11:00 PM (live ET/delayed PT). Subscribe to the "Big Brother' Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/1lvQig6 Watch Full Episodes of "Big Brother" HERE: http://bit.ly/1IzC38F Follow "Big Brother" on Instagram HERE: http://bit.ly/1htEDV1 Like "Big Brother" on Facebook HERE: http://on.fb.me/1DD6jAX Follow "Big Brother" on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1L2knpX Follow "Big Brother" on Google+ HERE: http://bit.ly/1MYDZvt Find "Big Brother" on Google Play HERE: http://bit.ly/1UEUc8E Get the CBS app for iPhone & iPad! Click HERE: http://bit.ly/12rLxge Don't miss a minute of the Big Brother action with the Live Feeds! Get new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream live TV, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access. Try it free! http://bit.ly/1OQA29B — BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with dozens of high-definition cameras and microphones recording their every move, 24 hours a day. Each week, the Houseguests will vote someone out of the house. At the end, the last remaining Houseguest will receive the grand prize of $500,000. 2020-08-04T21:38:00Z

The premiere is Wednesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It is a two-hour live move-in show. The second episode airs Sunday, August 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. After that, the episodes are Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with the live evictions happening on Thursdays.

Big Brother premieres Wednesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The second episode will air Sunday, August 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, then after that, episodes will air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Sign up for the live feeds on CBS All Access now.

READ NEXT: MTV ‘True Life’ Star Dead at 44