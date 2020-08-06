LIVE: Big Brother All-Stars Cast Revealed During the Premiere

It’s finally here! Big Brother is back on the airwaves with a premiere and live feed schedule that breaks from the show’s norm. Part of that involves finding out the cast during a live move-in episode, which also featured four live mini-competitions to set the field of the first Head of Household competition.
The cast is listed below, and don’t forget to sign up for the live feeds on CBS All Access to follow along with all the action.
The Cast
Before the show even started, CBS All Access accidentally revealed half of the cast in its promo for signing up for the live feeds. Those eight people are:
David Alexander
Season 21, 2019, evicted first in the banishment twist.
View this post on Instagram
Swipe left to see a summary of my emotions during @cbs_bigbrother season 21. . Wow I could be on Big Brother this summer. . Ok game time. You can win this but also make sure you don’t come in last place. I been in this house for 3 hours and I’m already banished 😱. . #campcomeback journey ended. I lost 😓. . I’m free from that house 😆
Cody Calafiore
Season 16, 2014, 2nd place
Kevin Campbell
Season 11, 2009, 3rd place
Bayleigh Dayton
Season 20, 2018, 11th place
Daniele Donato Briones
Season 8, 2007, 2nd place, and Season 13, 2011, 8th place
Janelle Pierzina
Season 6, 2005, third place, Season 7, 2006, third place, and Season 14, 2012, 12th place
Kaysar Ridha
Season 6, 2005, 10th place, and Season 7, 2006, 10th place
Da’Vonne Rogers
Season 17, 2015, 16th place, and Season 18, 2016, 11th place
The next eight contestants
Christmas Abbott
Season 19, 2017, 3rd place
View this post on Instagram
Are you all set to elevate your hustle with @bournrelentless INVOKE Pre-workout? I definitely am! Grab your mat, soak some sun, and let the energy of the nature provoke you to grind for your future best self. @bournrelentless's INVOKE pre-workout will undoubtedly be your best companion through it all 🙌
Nicole Anthony
Season 21, 2019, 3rd place
Tyler Crispen
Season 20, 2018, 2nd place
Nicole Franzel
Season 16, 2014, 7th place, and Season 18, 2016, winner
Enzo Palumbo
Season 12, 2010, 3rd place
Keesha Smith
Season 10, 2008, 4th place
Ian Terry
Season 14, 2012, winner
@Astro_Doug Good luck on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/is4ndrcGh8
— Ian Terry (@TulaneTerry) May 28, 2020
The Live Feeds
In a first for the broadcast show, the season premiere will be live and the all-star cast will be revealed as they move into the house during the two-hour live premiere.
Then fans will have the opportunity to watch all the action inside the house when the live feeds begin on Wednesday, August 5, after the west coast broadcast of the series premiere (after 11:30 p.m. PT/2:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 6). Feeds will be available through the CBS All Access subscription service. CBS All Access is also where fans can stream episodes live and catch up with on-demand after they air.
The TV Schedule
The premiere is Wednesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It is a two-hour live move-in show. The second episode airs Sunday, August 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. After that, the episodes are Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with the live evictions happening on Thursdays.
Big Brother premieres Wednesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The second episode will air Sunday, August 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, then after that, episodes will air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Sign up for the live feeds on CBS All Access now.
