When Does Big Brother 22 Start? Here’s What You Need to Know

Long-running CBS reality TV show Big Brother returns this week with its 22nd season, the first all-stars season since 2006. Here’s what you need to know about the time, channel, host, cast, and more.

Big Brother 22 Premiere Date & Time: The premiere is Wednesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It is a two-hour live move-in show. Then there is no new episode on Thursday, August 6. Thursdays are typically when eviction episodes air, but since there won’t be anyone to evict yet, there is no episode. The second episode will air Sunday, August 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

After that, the schedule shifts to the way it normally works — Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The Wednesday and Sunday episodes are pre-taped and the Thursday episodes are the live eviction episodes.

Big Brother 22 Premiere Channel: CBS is the TV channel for the show, though episodes can also be streamed and watched on-demand on CBS All Access. CBS All Access is also the home for the live feeds, which are running nearly all the time throughout the show (the feeds go dark during competitions and ceremonies).

Big Brother 22 Premiere Host: Julie Chen Moonves has hosted the show since its first season back in the summer of 2000.

Big Brother 22 Premiere Cast: The cast is still just rumored, but based on what many fan accounts are saying, here are the most likely cast members.

Christmas Abbott, Season 19

David Alexander, Season 21

Nicole Anthony, Season 21

Cody Calafiore, Season 16

Kevin Campbell, Season 11

Tyler Crispen, Season 20

Bayleigh Dayton, Season 20

Daniele Donato Briones, Seasons 8 and 13

Nicole Franzel, Seasons 16 and 18

Memphis Garrett, Season 10

Enzo Palumbo, Season 12

Janelle Pierzina, Seasons 6, 7, and 14

Kaysar Ridha, Seasons 6 and 7

Da’Vonne Rogers, Seasons 17 and 18

Keesha Smith, Season 10

Ian Terry, Season 14

Big Brother 22 Finale Date: CBS has not officially released a finale date, so this is always subject to change, especially because there may be production issues if anyone gets sick. However, a few fan accounts who have sources close to production have said that the finale is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, making the season 85 days long. That would be the shortest season since season 14, though more on par with how long the show used to run each year.

Big Brother Live Feeds: In a first for the broadcast show, the season premiere will be live and the all-star cast will be revealed as they move into the house during the two-hour live premiere.

Then fans will have the opportunity to watch all the action inside the house when the live feeds begin on Wednesday, August 5, after the west coast broadcast of the series premiere (after 11:30 p.m. PT/2:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 6). Feeds will be available through the CBS All Access subscription service. CBS All Access is also where fans can stream episodes live and catch up with on-demand after they air.

Big Brother premieres Wednesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The second episode will air Sunday, August 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, then after that, episodes will air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Sign up for the live feeds on CBS All Access now.

