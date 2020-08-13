Big Brother 22 Spoilers: Who Is the New HOH? Who Got Evicted?

The first week of Big Brother season 22 is coming to a close on Thursday, August 13 with the first live eviction of the summer and the second live Head of Household competition. To find out who goes home and who wins power for week two, follow along here with our live recap but be warned of spoilers.

This week, Cody Calafiore won HOH and nominated Keesha Smith and Kevin Campbell for elimination. He definitely has old-school players on his radar because his initial targets were Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha, but they both competed in the Safety Suite comp and Kaysar won, so he granted safety to himself and Janelle.

All week, Kevin has been working hard to try to form alliances, while Keesha has seemed content to sit back and wait for people to come to talk to her or let Janelle campaign on her behalf. It does not appear to be working, so heading into the live eviction show, we predict that Keesha will be evicted by a fairly wide margin. So really the only question tonight is who will win HOH for next week?

Follow along with all the fun below. All times Eastern.

8:05 — Apparently, the feeds went down earlier today so they could pre-tape the show. That’s very weird. They have almost always done live evictions on this show, plus they even hyped this season as having live evictions. Wonder what’s going on there?

