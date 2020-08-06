Big Brother 22 All-Stars Spoilers, Twists, New Rules & Changes

The 22nd season of Big Brother kicked off Wednesday, August 5 for its first all-stars season since 2006 — which is exciting all by itself. But because the motto of the show is “expect the unexpected,” there were, of course, twists right off the bat. Read on for what went down during the premiere, but be warned of spoilers.

The Move-In Was a Competition

To kick things off, host Julie Chen Moonves introduced the cast in groups of four. Each group was going to enter the house and have to immediately start competing for a chance to be a part of the first Head of Household competition.

“When you enter the house, race to the backyard where a question awaits. Search through the house for the answer to the question, then by using your gameboards, lock in your answer, and hit your buzzer. Only the first two to lock in the correct answer will advance to compete later tonight for the chance to become the first Head of Household on Big Brother All-Stars,” explained Moonves.

The Groups

The first group was made up of Christmas Abbott (season 19), Daniele Donato Briones (seasons 8 and 13), Nicole Franzel (seasons 16 and 18), and Da’Vonne Rogers (seasons 17 and 18). They were given just four minutes to play the game. The question was about finding porcelain dogs in the house and then they had to do a table maze where they landed the ball in the right room on the board. Christmas finished hers first and then none of the other ladies finished in the allotted time, so Christmas was the only person to advance to the HOH comp out of this group.

The second group was made up of Kevin Campbell (season 11), Tyler Crispen (season 20), Enzo Palumbo (season 12), and Ian Terry (season 14). Their question was in what room is a group of blue pillows. Ian got his table maze solved very quickly to make it into the HOH comp, followed quickly by Kevin, so they advance and the other two do not.

The second group of women was made up of Nicole Anthony (season 21), Bayleigh Dayton (season 20), Janelle Pierzina (seasons 6, 7, and 14), and Keesha Smith (season 10). They get a clue about finding spray paint art in the house. At the table maze, Janelle and Bayleigh come so close to getting it, but their balls fall off at the last minute. In the end, only Nicole advances to the HOH comp.

