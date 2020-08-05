Big Brother 22 All-Stars Winner Odds: Who Will Win It All?

Ahead of the Big Brother Season 22 All-Stars premiere on CBS, let’s take a look at the rumored cast members and pick out some potential winners from the group. Take note, however, that the cast will not be officially revealed until the live premiere, which means it could still be changing and some of these people may not be a part of the season.

The Cast

Based on looking at the rumored cast from Gold Derby , Reality BBQ, Soap Dirt, and “Evel” Dick Donato’s Twitter account, it looks like the pool includes:

Christmas Abbott, Season 19

David Alexander, Season 21

Nicole Anthony, Season 21

Cody Calafiore, Season 16

Kevin Campbell, Season 11

Tyler Crispen, Season 20

Bayleigh Dayton, Season 20

Daniele Donato Briones, Seasons 8 and 13

Nicole Franzel, Seasons 16 and 18

Memphis Garrett, Season 10

Janelle Pierzina, Seasons 6, 7, and 14

Enzo Palumbo, Season 12

Kaysar Ridha, Seasons 6 and 7

Da’Vonne Rogers, Seasons 17 and 18

Keesha Smith, Season 10

Ian Terry, Season 14

This takes out a few people who were rumored to be involved that some fan accoutns and sites say are no longer in the cast, most notably Amber Borzotra, Kaycee Clark, Josh Martinez, and Danielle Reyes.

Figuring Out Alliances

Looking at that cast list, it really feels like there are stronger strategists in the women’s line-up, so an alliance of, say, Donato Briones, Pierzina, Rogers, and Smith could run roughshod over the game. If those women can get together and stay together, they would be a force to be reckoned with.

With that in mind, out of those four, we think we would give the winning edge to Smith.

If that doesn’t happen, Pierzina and Ridha could align together because they’re friends from way back in their first season and maybe Pierzina will get her first win on the show after what will be her fourth appearance on the show.

On the men’s side, the one to really keep an eye on is Ian Terry. He played an amazing game his first time around and if he finds a couple of ride-or-die allies in Garrett and Campbell, that could be a winning alliance.

What will be interesting to watch is it newer players align against old-school players, which is largely what we just saw on Survivor: Winners at War.

Could it be something like Abbott, Alexander, Anthony, Crispen, and Dayton against Pierzina, Ridha, Donato Briones, Terry, and Smith? That would actually make for some pretty great TV. But where would Calafiore, Rogers, and Franzel fit into that?

Winner Predictions

This is tough for several reasons since we don’t even know the complete cast yet and we haven’t seen them play a single minute of the game, but right now, ahead of the premiere, we’re going to give an edge to Pierzina, with Donato Briones right on her heels.

Not very many people in this cast have played more than once, so Pierzina comes in with a huge advantage in that regard. She also has a way of getting people to underestimate her even after proving herself on Big Brother multiple times. So ahead of the premiere, Janelle Pierzina is our pick to win the whole thing.

Big Brother premieres Wednesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The second episode will air Sunday, August 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, then after that, episodes will air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Sign up for the live feeds on CBS All Access now.

