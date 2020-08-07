Big Brother 22 Spoilers: Safety Suite Competition Results Week 1

On the new season of Big Brother, the all-stars were told about a twist during their live move-in episode — the Safety Suite, which gives not one, but two people the chance to be safe each week. Here’s what we know about how that played out in the house in week one, but be warned — spoilers ahead. DON’T KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED.

The Safety Suite Results

What happened on Thursday, August 6 was that in the middle of the afternoon, the houseguests were all given their Safety Suite VIP cards. The way it sounds like the Safety Suite works is that each week, any houseguest can turn in his or her VIP card for a chance to compete in the Safety Suite competition. They also have to declare their “plus one,” which means they have to declare the person they are going to keep safe alongside themselves if they win.

What’s unclear is if they have to declare their plus one at the time they turn in their VIP card or if they don’t declare their plus one until they are the competition winner. It would certainly create more risk if the houseguests had to declare their plus ones before the competition, outing pairs who are working together. But it also kind of feels like they shouldn’t have to out their plus one unless they win. Either way, it sounds like once a person uses their VIP card, they’re out for the Safety Suite. It’s a one-time deal, so choosing the right time to use it is very important.

Anyway, after the feeds being down for nearly four hours, the Safety Suite competition winner was revealed to be… Kaysar and it sounds like Janelle is his plus one.

It sounds like it was a timed competition in the backyard where the competitors took turns going one by one. Janelle said her time was 16 minutes and Kaysar’s was about 7 minutes. Janelle also said she was shocked no one else played, so it sounds like not very many houseguests played this week — Christmas and Nicole F. didn’t play, we know for sure.

It seems likely that the players who wanted to play had to declare they were playing in secret because if some of the houseguests had known Kaysar and Janelle were playing, they absolutely would have jumped in to play as well.

Cody’s Head of Household Nominations

Cody is the Head of Household and he is most certainly aligned with Tyler and Nicole F., though he and Nicole F. are keeping their alliance pretty quiet. In fact, Nicole F. has volunteered to get an all-girls alliance together and then report back on their schemes to Cody, which some fans have been expressing their displeasure about on Twitter.

But anyway, Cody, Tyler, and Nicole are definitely gunning for the old-school players — Janelle, Kaysar, Keesha, Memphis, and Ian are some of the names they’ve tossed out. Nicole F. argued in favor of leaving Keesha and Ian alone, so Cody seemed to focus in on Janelle and Kaysar.

Luckily for Janelle and Kaysar, Janelle felt uneasy this week and both she and Kaysar used their cards to play in the competition. So that puts a bit of a kink in Cody and Nicole’s plans, though Memphis and Keesha could definitely be the back-up nominees. And Janelle and Kaysar probably cannot ever play for the Safety Suite again.

Big Brother's second episode will air Sunday, August 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, then after that, episodes will air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

