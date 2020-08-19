Are Bill Hutchinson & Brianna Ramirez from Marrying Millions Still Together?

Marrying Millions season 2 is underway, and one of the stand-out couples this season is Bill Hutchinson and Brianna Ramirez, who have a 40-year age difference. Each week, viewers are tuning in to see if the unlikely couple are meant to last; however, since the reality show‘s season was filmed well in advance of its airing, we already know how things turn out for Bill and Brianna. While they are not married, Bill Hutchinson and Brianna Ramirez currently appear to be very much still together and dating.

The couple’s joint cast bio for Marrying Millions reads, “Bill, who describes himself as 60 years young, founded and currently runs a commercial real estate company with investments in the billions. Twice divorced, Bill met Brianna, 21, at a popular restaurant in Dallas where Brianna was a hostess and the two began dating. Despite their almost 40-year age gap, these two couldn’t be more in love with one another. Bill wants to introduce Brianna to the finer things in life but wonders if she is ready for Dallas high society and if Dallas high society is ready for her.”

Here’s what you need to know about Bill, Brianna, and their relationship today:

Ramirez ‘Loves Playing That Mother Role’ to Hutchinson’s Kids

Hutchinson has a total of 6 children, and it appears that Ramirez plays an active part of the younger kids’ lives. Earlier this month, Ramirez shared a photo on Instagram in which she’s smiling with Hutchinson and his son, King. In the caption, she remarked, “It finally happened guys ! King’s taller than me.” In another post, she shared a photo of Hutchinson, his daughter Annabelle, and her friend; she wrote, “Every moment spent with you Is a moment I will forever treasure in my heart.”

The couple talked to Fox News about their relationship earlier this month, and Ramirez talked about her relationship with Hutchinson’s kids and how important the role of “stepmom” is to her. She reflected, “I can say that I am fulfilled in the life that I live. I love feeling that I’m essential to the kids and I love being there for them… They have a mother but I love playing that mother role. I think it brings me a lot of satisfaction. It makes me feel good and makes me feel accomplished to know that I have their laundry put away, that I have this ready, that if anyone needs something, I know where it is.”

The Couple Say That Effective Communication Is an Important Part of Their Relationship

In an interview with Fox News, the reality TV couple opened up about how they’ve had to learn to communicate with one another in a way that works for both of them, taking into account their respective ages and life experience. Ramirez told the outlet, “Even though I am young, I have a pretty mature way of thinking. I have a good way of putting myself in his perspective and the way he really thinks about things and the way he processes things,” she explained. “So whenever we do get in a situation where we’re clashing, obviously when you’re in a heated argument, you want to have the last word, I suppose. But I know in my mind that I wouldn’t be with someone who didn’t want the best for me. So if there’s ever a teaching moment, it’s easier for me to sit back and take that lesson because I know he’s not saying anything to me out of spite.”

Hutchinson added that, when he’s communicating with his partner and offering advice or handling conflict, he’s careful not to act superior or “fatherly” due to his age: “I don’t want to be preaching down to her. Sometimes I do say, ‘Hey, baby, I’ve been on this earth 40 years longer than you have so I have a little bit more wisdom than you do. Not that you’re not equally as smart as I am, but I’ve been around. I’ve made more mistakes than you have. And I’ve learned from my mistakes. So let me share with you how that goes and why I think the way I think.’”

Ramirez is 22 years old, while Hutchinson is 62.

New episodes of Marrying Millions season 2 air on Wednesday nights at 10/9c on Lifetime.

