Brandi Glanville Says Bravo Edited Out Parts Of Denise Richards Affair Drama

During a recent episode of former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville’s podcast, titled “Lesbihonest,” Glanville said that Bravo edited out certain parts of the affair drama with Denise Richards.

During the August 19 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode, during Teddi Mellencamp’s baby shower, Glanville shows the other women text messages that she had previously exchanged with Richards. The text messages went as far back as one year, and in the quick close-up shot we saw of Glanville’s phone, there were words such as “honey,” babe” and “pretty mama” exchanged between the two of them. Throughout the season, Glanville has alleged that she had an affair with Richards. Richards has denied all claims.

However, Glanville says that there is a lot more to that scene during the baby shower that viewers did not see. “There’s a lot more to the scene that they haven’t shown yet but I’m sure it will be shown at some point because they do that every week… I was pounding on the table.” Glanville said on her podcast, as noted by Reality Blurb. Additionally, some of Glanville’s comments about the sexual activities she engaged in with Richards were bleeped out producers.

Glanville Explained Why She Showed The Other Ladies The Text Messages

During the podcast episode, Glanville explained why she chose to show the other Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies the text messages between her and Richards. “People are like, ‘What do you mean you hooked up? You kissed?’ Like, what the f*** do you think happens when two chicks hook up?” Glanville said on the podcast episode, as noted by Reality Blurb. “There’s or*l happening. I was getting frustrated. I felt like all these questions were coming at me and I’m like, ‘Here’s my phone. Look for yourselves. There’s two years worth of text messages here.’”

During the baby shower, star Dorit Kemsley doubted that Glanville was telling the truth about the affair. “Dorit definitely did not [believe me],” Glanville said on the podcast. Kemsley was one of the only women in the group who did not take Glanville’s side.

Glanville Has Leaked Other Text Messages Between Her And Richards

Aside from the text messages that were shown on the show during the baby shower scene, Glanville has also leaked other messages between her and Richards on her social media platforms, such as Twitter. In the leaked text messages that Glanville posted to Twitter, Richards writes, “Patrick Muldoon is staying in the main hotel there is a room right next to him if you want your own Or I’m in a cottage and you’re welcome to stay with me to save $” Glanville then replies, “I can sleep on your couch if that’s cool with you? My producer is paying my flight and rental car. We will have fun. Excited! Heading to my therapist I will let you know when everything is booked.” To that, Richard responded, “Ok sounds good I’ll have them bring a bed in it’s a big room.”

Another set of leaked text messages were also obtained by Celeb Magazine, in which Glanville wrote to Richards that she was “ashamed” about the affair. “First & for most It was never my intention to speak about it because I was ashamed and I had guilt and you will see that, first you make me into a cheater Something I would NEVER KNOWINGLY be involved in,” Glanville wrote to Richards in the text messages. “We could have had a conversation about it and put all this to sleep, but then you go to Rome tell everyone crazy lies about me and call me a liar. So now I’m not just a cheater but I’m a cheater and a liar thank you Denise. I have to explain this to my children I have nothing more to say to you right now.”

READ NEXT: Denise Richards Gets Caught In A Lie During RHOBH Season 10 Finale