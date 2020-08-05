Brandi Glanville Slams Denise Richards In New Tweet: ‘Take Responsibility’

In a tweet posted on August 4, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville slammed Denise Richards, calling on her to “take responsibility.” Glanville alleged that the two had an affair, which is a large part of this season’s storyline.

In the tweet, Glanville wrote, “Maybe if you’re so worried about hurting your children then as a married woman you should not fuck your cast mates and expect it not to get out take responsibility for your part DR.”

During the July 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Glanville explains to fellow Housewives Kyle Richards, Kim Richards, and Teddi Mellencamp that she and Richards first made out in a bathroom while out to dinner. Then, Glanville alleged that Richards invited her to stay with her for two nights in an out-of-town home where Richards’s daughter and her daughter’s friend were also staying.

Maybe if you’re so worried about hurting your children then as a married woman you should not fuck your cast mates and expect it not to get out take responsibility for your part DR — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) August 5, 2020

Glanville Has Called Richards Out On Social Media Before

This is not the first time that Glanville has called out Richards on social media. Glanville has done it many times, even going so far as to leak text messages between her and Richards. On July 26, Glanville posted some of the messages on Twitter. Richards wrote, “Patrick Muldoon is staying in the main hotel there is a room right next to him if you want your own Or I’m in a cottage and you’re welcome to stay with me to save $” Glanville then replied, “I can sleep on your couch if that’s cool with you? My producer is paying my flight and rental car. We will have fun. Excited! Heading to my therapist I will let you know when everything is booked.” To that, Richard responded, “Ok sounds good I’ll have them bring a bed in it’s a big room.”

Glanville also took to Twitter on June 27, posting a dimly-lit photo of her kissing another blonde-haired woman. The photo sparked controversy among fans, as many people thought that it was Richards in the pic. Glanville confirmed that it was Richards a few days later on her Twitter, tweeting out, “It’s 1million percent DR !!!NOT A DR look alike.”

Making dinner for my fam/neighbors –#snack on this pic.twitter.com/QHTPRkfEfr — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) June 28, 2020

Some Of Glanville’s Tweets Have Been Subtly Calling Out Richards

Some of Glanville’s social media posts, specifically on Twitter, call out Richards in a more subtle way, instead of directly by name. In an August 3 tweet, Glanville wrote, “I fully get it!! You win. It’s actually f***ing bullshit to be honest please go f***ing f***ing f***ing f***ing f***ing f***ing f*** yourself.”

On July 30, Glanville also tweeted out, “It’s very frustrating watching rh & People saying they have to consider the source of where the information came from I’ve been known as a lot of things but a liar has never been one of them.” Here, Glanville was referring to people watching Real Housewives.

Glanville also made reference to the alleged affair on July 29. On Twitter, she wrote the message, “I’m literally just telling the truth.” Glanville maintains the fact that she is telling the truth about what really happened, while other fans don’t believe her.

I’m literally just telling the truth 💗 — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) July 30, 2020

