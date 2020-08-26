Brandi Glanville Denies Claims That She Hooked Up With Other RHOBH Cast Members

During an August 2020 episode of former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville’s podcast, titled “Lesbihonest,” Glanville denied claims that she hooked up with anyone else on the show besides Denise Richards.

“The one problem I have with it is that she made up crazy stories about me,” Glanville said on the podcast about Richards, as noted by Reality Blurb. “If she just wanted to say, ‘Brandi is lying. That didn’t happen,’ that’s her prerogative. But I’m not lying. It did happen. And then to make up stories about sleeping with the other women, I’ve never slept with anyone in that cast except for Denise.”

During the July 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Glanville alleged to costars Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards, and Kim Richards that she and Denise Richards first made out in a bathroom while out to dinner. Then, Glanville alleged that Richards invited her to stay with her for two nights in an out-of-town home. Glanville also claimed that Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers have an open marriage. Richards has denied that any of this ever happened.

Richards Said That Glanville May Have Hooked Up With Lisa Rinna

Although Glanville said that she only hooked up with Richards, Richards thought otherwise. During the August 5 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards implied that Glanville said that she hooked up with Lisa Rinna. During the dinner, Richards said that Glanville “says she had sex with every single woman she has come in contact with, including some people in the group.” After Richards said that, she stared right at Rinna, who wanted Richards to immediately stop talking about it. “I’ve never had sex with a woman,” Rina asserted while Kyle Richards announced, “I don’t believe [Brandi] said that.”

After Richards said that Glanville and Rinna may have hooked up, Rinna became upset. During the August 12 episode, Rinna confronts Richards about it. Rinna said, “Here’s the thing that was not okay for me last night. What you said about Brandi towards us…it’s not true.” Richards defended her claims, responding, “I said she has said that about so many people.”

Richards Maintains That She Never Hooked Up With Glanville

Throughout the season and on her social media pages, Richards maintains that she never hooked up with Glanville and that Glanville is lying about what really happened. According to People, during a July 2 episode of The Talk, Richards addressed the affair rumors. During the interview, Richards said, “I love for things to play out on television instead of social media, but the stuff that’s been out there, I have been through it in the media with different claims being made. So for me, personally, this is like kindergarten. I’m, like, ‘Well, whatever, we’ll just let it play out on the show.’ It is what it is.”

Richards continued, “People are always going to say stuff, and I know my truth, my husband does — it is what it is, I’ve had so much stuff said over the years about me and my family, and this is like nothing compared to some of the things that have been said.”

