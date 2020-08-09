Bravo Addresses Race and Equality In New Special

On August 9, Bravo will air a new special called Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment. The roundtable discussion, which airs at 10/9c, will feature many stars from the Bravo community as they converse about race and equality.

Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment will be hosted by Nina Parker of E!, and will feature Bravo stars Garcelle Beauvais, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, Gizelle Bryant, Dr. Britten Cole, Gregory Gourdet, Toya Bush-Harris and Dr. Eugene Harris, Leah McSweeney, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Porsha Williams, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

The 90-minute special was produced by Lauren Grace Media, from Executive Producers Leslie D. Farrell and Dorothy Toran, two former Bravo C-Suite executives. Kandi Burruss is also an Executive Producer.

“Leslie and I are pleased to reunite with our Bravo family to curate a conversation so critical to the state of race in America today,” said Toran, President and Executive Producer of Lauren Grace Media, in a statement, “Our sincere hope is that this special offers a unique opportunity to promote greater understanding, motivate learning, and support communities of color. We are especially grateful to all of the talent who lent their voices to such an important dialogue.”

The Special Will Talk About The Stars’ Personal Stories

With the conversation being guided by Parker, the Bravo stars will “offer their thoughts and personal stories on the Black Lives Matter movement, racial inequality in America, the value of allies, Karens and their privilege, the role voting plays in changing the system, and many other topics,” Bravo said in a press release on August 6, “The three doctors on the panel also provide their unique perspectives on race in the medical world.”

“In this climate, it’s important that we continue to have the uncomfortable conversations, honest discussions, and thoughtful debates that push us to the next level of understanding,” said Parker of E! in a statement, “I’m so thrilled to have been a part of this special event that showcases so many different stories of truth.”

In a sneak preview clip of the special, we get an inside look into some of the conversations that will be had. Gizelle Bryant of Real Housewives of Potomac says, “A black man wearing a hoodie and a white man wearing a hoodie are two different things.” In another clip, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais says, “Someone thought I was my kids’ nanny.”

Join us for a roundtable dialogue about race relations today with Race in America: A Movement Not A Moment, airing Sunday, August 9 at 10/9c. https://t.co/m6eZnfVTO3 pic.twitter.com/nVJZib1qxU — Bravo (@BravoTV) July 29, 2020

Real Housewives Of New York Star Leah McSweeney Recently Spoke Out About Diversity On The Show

In an August 8 interview with Page Six, Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney spoke out about having more diversity on the show, revealing that she believes there’s more that can be done on the network.

“I hope that there’s not only diversity of race, but an even deeper diversity of where someone lives or what their interests are,” McSweeney told Page Six, “I hope that there’s just more diversity all across the board because New Yorkers are not a monolith, obviously. I think that it is gonna head in that direction.”

McSweeney also told Page Six that she hopes the special will encourage people to become allies, even though she doesn’t really like that term herself.

“When we’re talking about race and racism — why do we even have the word ‘ally?’” McSweeney said to Page Six, “This is an everyone problem. ‘Ally’ shouldn’t even be a thing. Everyone should be against racism, no matter what freaking color you are, no matter where you’re from. It’s truly a very evil idea, racism in general. So it should be, across the board, completely looked down upon and destroyed.”

McSweeney continued, “In terms of being an ally,” she said, “I think it’s just like, acknowledging racism exists. That’s the other thing — people who say, ‘I don’t see color.’ I’m like, stop. Come on. That’s insane to say. I understand that’s a white person wanting to sound like they’re saying the right thing — it’s actually not the right thing to say — but they have good intentions.”

