Are Husband & Wife Bryan and Sarah Baeumler Still Married?

HGTV fans have been watching married couple Bryan and Sarah Baeumler renovate a rundown resort in the Bahamas. Renovation Island, which aired as Island of Bryan over two seasons in Canada, documented the couple’s year-long project revitalizing the Caerula Mar resort and getting it ready in time to host their first guests, which included a wedding party.

The stressful experience involved uprooting their four children to South Andros Island. The family of six even shared a one-bedroom villa as renovations got underway. Viewers watched as the Baeumlers frequently butted heads as communication broke down, especially over design choices. The Baeumlers even discussed halfway through the season that the endeavor had taken a toll on their marriage.

Are Bryan and Sarah Baeumler still married? As the current season of Renovation Island draws to a close, the couple appears to have survived the renovation with their marriage intact. Based on their social media accounts, the couple is still together and promoting future projects that will soon air on HGTV.

The 90-minute season finale of Renovation Island airs August 16 at 8 p.m. The network is also debuting a behind-the-scenes special on August 23 called Renovation Island: Bryan and Sarah Tell All.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Couple Is Filming Another Season in the Bahamas & ‘Renovation Inc’ Will Soon Debut in the United States

Bryan and Sarah Baeumler have opened the Caerula Mar resort but they still have a lot of work to be completed. They shared on their respective social media accounts on August 6 that filming had resumed on the island.

Bryan Baeumler excitedly announced on Instagram that production on the next season of Island of Bryan/ Renovation Island had begun, “despite hurricanes, a pandemic, and mountains of logistics.” He also alluded to the challenges the family had faced in the Bahamas: “As a Family, we have always taken the road less travelled…but taking on this project really was a major life / lifestyle / Family decision, even for us! It’s been an incredible experience, and we’re so happy to have been able to share our adventure @caerulamar with so many people.”

The couple also shared that American viewers would get a chance to see what their life was like in Canada. HGTV is debuting Renovation Inc on August 30 in the United States. The series previously ran in Canada as Bryan Inc. As Sarah Baeumler joked on Instagram, she and Bryan “had a lot less wrinkles” when the series was filmed.

HGTV explained in a news release that the network decided to “hit rewind” in order to show American viewers how the Baumlers had built their renovation business in Ontario, Canada. Bryan was quoted in the release, “It’s been so exciting for Sarah and me to share our adventures in The Bahamas with HGTV fans on Renovation Island. Now, we’re even more excited to go back in time and show you what we were up to before moving to the island and how it all got started.”

Bryan & Sarah Baeumler Have Been in the Spotlight For More Than a Decade

In the HOSS Seat: Bryan and Sarah BaeumlerTake a seat with HOSS Magazine as we discuss life in the sticks, romance, and the Baeumler Family Foundation with HGTV personalities Bryan and Sarah Baeumler 2015-05-19T04:25:42Z

The pressure of having their marriage in the spotlight is nothing new for the Baeumlers. They’ve had cameras following them together since 2009 when they filmed House of Bryan for HGTV Canada. That series documented the family’s efforts to redesign and renovate their dream home. The show was a success and ultimately ran for four seasons. Season two focused on the family’s vacation cottage in Georgian Bay on Lake Huron.

The Baeumlers went on to star in Bryan Inc, which premiered in Canada in 2016. Season one followed Bryan and Sarah as they learned to work together in a professional capacity. As explained on the show’s website, this was the season where Sarah joined Bryan’s company, Baeumler Quality Construction, as the Project Manager. Sarah and Bryan also appeared on the series Home to Win together.

Bryan Baeumler got started in reality television before his wife. His HGTV Canada debut was as the host of Disaster DIY, which premiered in early 2007. The show featured homeowners who had attempted to renovate their own homes but the projects had gone off the rails. Bryan stepped in to explain how to fix the mistakes.

Bryan & Sarah Met in High School But Didn’t Date Until They Were in Their 20s

Bryan and Sarah Baeumler have been together for nearly two decades. Their first date was in 2001, but they had met long before then. Sarah explained to Post City Magazines they knew each other in high school but did not date as teenagers. (She was a freshman when he was a senior). They casually kept in touch through college. But after a mutual friend copied them both on an email in 2001, they began talking more often and began dating. Sarah said Bryan took her to see the theater production of The Lion King for their first date.

Sarah and Bryan tied the knot in September 2004 at the Graydon Hall Manor in Toronto. She explained in an op-ed for HGTV’s website that the wedding came together in just three months after Sarah discovered she was pregnant with their son Quintyn. She wrote:

We had originally thought our engagement would be much longer but as we all know, best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry. However, the fact that we had to work quickly to get the day organized meant that we didn’t overthink things. Our choices were at times limited, so we made decisions based on our gut reaction, and in our opinion, the day turned out better than if we’d had a year to plan it.

The Baeumler have since had three more children: Charlotte, Lincoln and Josephine. The younger children attended school in the Bahamas while their parents renovated the resort. Oldest sibling Quintyn was sent to a boarding school as he began his high school career. The school was described as being a 20-minute flight away from South Andros Island.

