Bryce Hall: TikToker Sparks Outrage Over Maskless Birthday Bash, Defies Health Orders

TikToker and YouTube personality Bryce Hall is facing backlash after videos of his 21st birthday emerged over the weekend — showing a packed house party in spite of California health orders.

Hall, boasting 12.8 million TikTok followers, was seen celebrating Aug. 14 at the Hollywood Hills TikToker Mansion the Sway House, in which roughly 100 people were filmed without masks and social distancing, Insider reported.

A person who attended the party but wished to remain anonymous told Forbes that at least 75 people attended the 21-year-old’s gathering, including around 20 strippers hired for the event. All guests used hand sanitizer before entering, the source added.

Among the attendees were several notable TikTokers and influencers, including Harry Jowsey from Too Hot to Handle, TMZ added.

Bryce Hall and Sway House throw massive party in Hollywood Hills with over a hundred people. The Sway boys recently moved from Bel Air to a secluded house in the Hollywood Hills. Party was broken by LAPD around 4am. This is a long thread. What are your thoughts @MayorOfLA? pic.twitter.com/FytCysK2E9 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 15, 2020

The Los Angeles Police Department around 4 a.m. shut down the Sway party for violating the city’s social distancing guidelines, Insider said. Los Angeles County currently has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in California, with a total of roughly 219,000, according to state data.

Social Media Footage Shows Large Groups of People Inside and Outside the House

Bryce surprised with male strippers at the party at Sway House. ⚠️ WARNING: Some Videos From Here On May Have Some Sexual Content. Videos With Content Of That Nature Will Have a Warning Like This One ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/ybcHSVxX2W — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 15, 2020

In a 25-tweet thread, YouTube personality Def Noodles documented the birthday bash to his more than 21,000 followers.

The influencer’s footage captured scores of guests without masks standing shoulder-to-shoulder inside and outside of the house. Several videos depicted Hall seated in the middle of a crowded room while both male and female strippers danced on him.

In one video, Hall is seen on top of a kitchen counter, expressing, “I can legally buy alcohol now!”

Hall’s celebration was at least the mansion’s third party in the last four days, Def Noodles told Insider.

Many Have Taken to Twitter to Condemn the TikToker’s Behavior

As Def Noodles’ videos and other clips began to circulate online, many took to social media to criticize Hall’s behavior.

Several users slammed the influencer for setting a poor example to his millions of followers during the ever-growing coronavirus pandemic.

“hi @BryceHall @jadenhossler @BlakeGray @JoshRichards & others who have been partying with large groups – please consider social distancing, mask wearing, & using your huge platforms to encourage responsibility during a worldwide pandemic. the below thread is… disgusting,” YouTuber Tyler Oakley tweeted.

hi @BryceHall @jadenhossler @BlakeGray @JoshRichards & others who have been partying with large groups – please consider social distancing, mask wearing, & using your huge platforms to encourage responsibility during a worldwide pandemic. the below thread is… disgusting. 🦠 https://t.co/E56uXiQYGt — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) August 15, 2020

um someone explain why @BryceHall throws a party during a pandemic and there are people https://t.co/SVQUMvW1uE don’t even deserve the title "influencer” #brycehallisoverparty #addisondeservesbetter — mila (@milaherelol) August 15, 2020

Others predicted that Hall would get the virus.

me acting surprised when bryce hall and all his ignorant ass friends get rona pic.twitter.com/7Rbgfdl46Y — lizmarie :) (@lizmari55140756) August 15, 2020

Despite widespread criticism and local health orders in place, influencer parties akin to Hall’s are becoming increasingly common.

YouTube star Jake Paul has been in the hot seat numerous times over the last few weeks for hosting parties that ignore social distancing guidelines, Insider reported.

The influencer, who has amassed over 3 million followers on Twitter, told the outlet last month that he had no intentions of stopping the partying.

“No one has answers, our leadership is failing us, and everyone kind of just doesn’t know what to do,” Paul expressed. “But I personally am not the type of person who’s gonna sit around and not live my life.”

