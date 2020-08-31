WATCH: BTS’ VMAs 2020 Dynamite Performance [VIDEO]

BTS performed at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards as part of the large lineup that included live performances taking place all over New York City. The group performed their latest single, “Dynamite,” which premiered last week.

Earlier this week, the group told MTV News that they hoped their song would be a happy way to end the summer.

“It’s a really fun disco-pop track about doing what we can do, even when things don’t work out as planned,” RM said. J-Hope said that they “hope this song can be your energy.”

BTS VMAs Performance Recap & Video

Video coming shortly.

BTS performed their hit single from South Korea, focusing on their dance moves and original choreography. Their performance took place in front of a green screen and was just as energetic as fans were expecting.

The group shone especially when they were in sync during the performance. It was the first time they performed “Dynamite” live, and the first time they performed the song publicly after the release, which was just 10 days ago.

The “Dynamite” Music Video Has Over 250 Million Views on YouTube

BTS (방탄소년단) 'Dynamite' Official MVBTS (방탄소년단) 'Dynamite' Official MV Credits: Director: Yong Seok Choi (Lumpens) Assistant Director: Jihye Yoon (Lumpens) Director of Photography: Hyunwoo Nam (GDW) B Camera Operator: Eumko Focus Puller: Sangwoo Yun, Youngwoo Lee 2nd AC: Eunki Kim 3rd AC: Kyuwon Seo DIT: Eunil Lee Gaffer: Song Hyunsuk Lighting Crew: Choi Jung Hyun, Hwang Uigyu, Kim Hyun Ju, Park Cheonil, Park Yeonghwan, Yeom Jaehyeok Jimmy Jib Operator: Youngjung Kim Jimmy Jib Assistant: Hyun in Kim, Sung Hoon Kim Art Director: Bona Kim, Jinsil Park (MU:E) Assistant Art Team: Yeri Kang (MU:E) Art-team Manager: ilho Heo (MU:E) Producer: Emma Sungeun Kim (GE Production) Location Manager: Ji Hoon Han VFX STUDIO: PLASTIC BEACH VFX Supervisor: Ohzeon VFX Assistant Supervisor: Jojeem VFX Project Manager: Chanyoung Song, Jieun Jeong VFX Producer: Kyutae Jang 3D Artist: Kwangwon Lee, Doyeon Kim, Jeonghwa Lee, Jiwon Jeon 2D Artist: Gihoon Jang, Hyunjun Lee Visual Creative: Nu Kim, Sabinne Cheon, Lee Sun Kyoung, Kim Ga Eun, Jung Su Jung Brand Experience Design: Kris Seongmin Gim, Hyeri Lee Performance Directing: Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun, Hyewon Park Artist Management: Kim Shin Gyu, Kim Su Bin, Kim Dae Young, Park Jun Tae, An Da Sol, Ahn Jong Hun, Yun Tae Woong, Lee Seung Byeong, Lee Jung Min Big Hit Entertainment. Rights are reserved selectively in the video. Unauthorized reproduction is a violation of applicable laws. Manufactured by Big Hit Entertainment, Seoul, Korea. Connect with BTS: https://ibighit.com/bts http://twitter.com/BTS_bighit http://twitter.com/BTS_twt http://www.facebook.com/bangtan.official https://www.youtube.com/user/BANGTANTV http://instagram.com/BTS.bighitofficial https://channels.vlive.tv/FE619 https://www.tiktok.com/@bts_official_bighit https://weverse.onelink.me/qt3S/94808190 https://www.weibo.com/BTSbighit https://www.weibo.com/BTSmembers http://i.youku.com/btsofficial http://btsblog.ibighit.com #BTS #방탄소년단 #BTS_Dynamite #Dynamite #MV 2020-08-21T03:58:10Z

The official music video for “Dynamite” was released on YouTube on August 20, 2020 and has already garnered 255 million views at the time of writing.

The group told MTV News that the vision for the song was brought to life by pastel colors and light, along with their signature choreography, which they had fun trying to come up with. The process of coming up with the dance moves actually ended up in parts of the music video where you can see the members practicing their moves in front of mirrors.

“We really had fun filming the music video,” Jimin said. “We came up with the choreo and the gestures. There were good vibes only!”

The performance at the VMAs was the first time they performed the song live. They said the song is hard to sing because it tends to be in a higher range than they’re used to. The band has also released a number of remixes to the original track including an acoustic recording of the song and an EDM remix.

All versions of the song released by the band have become bestsellers, leading to the group occupying the four highest spaces on iTunes.

READ NEXT: Are Pauly D and Nikki Hall Still Together in 2020?