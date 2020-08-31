WATCH: BTS’ VMAs 2020 Dynamite Performance [VIDEO]

BTS performed at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards as part of the large lineup that included live performances taking place all over New York City. The group performed their latest single, “Dynamite,” which premiered last week.
Earlier this week, the group told MTV News that they hoped their song would be a happy way to end the summer.
“It’s a really fun disco-pop track about doing what we can do, even when things don’t work out as planned,” RM said. J-Hope said that they “hope this song can be your energy.”
BTS VMAs Performance Recap & Video
BTS performed their hit single from South Korea, focusing on their dance moves and original choreography. Their performance took place in front of a green screen and was just as energetic as fans were expecting.
The group shone especially when they were in sync during the performance. It was the first time they performed “Dynamite” live, and the first time they performed the song publicly after the release, which was just 10 days ago.
The “Dynamite” Music Video Has Over 250 Million Views on YouTube
The official music video for “Dynamite” was released on YouTube on August 20, 2020 and has already garnered 255 million views at the time of writing.
The group told MTV News that the vision for the song was brought to life by pastel colors and light, along with their signature choreography, which they had fun trying to come up with. The process of coming up with the dance moves actually ended up in parts of the music video where you can see the members practicing their moves in front of mirrors.
“We really had fun filming the music video,” Jimin said. “We came up with the choreo and the gestures. There were good vibes only!”
The performance at the VMAs was the first time they performed the song live. They said the song is hard to sing because it tends to be in a higher range than they’re used to. The band has also released a number of remixes to the original track including an acoustic recording of the song and an EDM remix.
All versions of the song released by the band have become bestsellers, leading to the group occupying the four highest spaces on iTunes.
