Do California, Georgia, Connecticut or Maryland Have Tax-Free Weekends?

Tax-free weekend is this weekend for many states. But what about California, Georgia, Connecticut, or Maryland? None of them are listed as having tax-free weekends right now, but are they having their own tax-free events at all? Read on for details.

California Is Not Having a Tax-Free Weekend

Unfortunately, residents of California won’t be enjoying a tax-free weekend at all in 2020. California doesn’t have any sales tax holidays on the books for 2020, according to the Sales Tax Handbook.

In general, retail sales of tangible items in California are typically taxable, California notes on its California Tax Service Center website.

Some items are always exempt though. These include “sales of certain food products for human consumption (many groceries); sales to the U.S. Government; sales of prescription medicine and certain medical devices” and “sales of items paid for with food stamps.”

If the seller or purchaser meets certain criteria, those sales might also be tax-exempt.

The other states that aren’t having sales tax holidays include Arizona, California, Colorado, Washington D.C., Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. (West Virginia is starting a new tax-free holiday in 2021.)

Georgia Doesn’t Have a Sales Tax Holiday

Like California, Georgia also doesn’t have a sales tax holiday this weekend.

The state used to have a tax-free weekend, so you may still run into old listings that talk about it. For example, the Sales Tax Handbook still links to Georgia’s old tax-free holiday in 2015 that was in late July and offered savings on school supplies, clothing, and computers. But in 2017, Georgia canceled its yearly tax holiday, Tax Foundation shared.

In 2018, AJC reported that Georgia lawmakers were considering bringing the tax-free holiday back one day. The holiday had been initially ended because lawmakers said it cost too much money. Some lawmakers, however, have said that it helps Georgia compete with Florida and the holiday should be reinstated.

Connecticut’s Tax-Free Holiday Is August 16-22

Connecticut’s tax-free holiday is August 16-22. So although the state is not having a tax-free weekend this weekend along with many other states, residents will enjoy a longer tax-free holiday than most people. Clothing and footwear that cost up to $100 per item qualify. See more details on what qualifies here.

Maryland’s Tax-Free Holiday Is August 9-15

Maryland’s tax-free holiday is August 9-15. So don’t worry. Even though the state isn’t having a tax-free “weekend” this weekend, residents will enjoy a longer tax holiday than most states. Qualifying clothing and footwear of less than $100 qualify, along with the first $40 off a backpack. See more details here.

Interestingly, Tennessee is starting a second sales tax holiday this year to help restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic. That sales tax holiday is happening this weekend, August 7-9. The holiday applies to food and drink purchases at restaurants and ends at 11:59 p.m. on August 9, WJHL reported. Tennessee’s regular tax-free weekend involving school supplies was last weekend.

