Why This Former Real Housewives Daughter Is Heading Across The Country

With the Fall quickly approaching, many students are headed back to school, including former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer’s daughter, Mason Grammer. In an August 10 Instagram post, Camille Grammer announced that her daughter will be headed off to college, writing in the caption, “Leaving this beautiful place is very difficult. Off to a new adventure heading to the east coast to help my daughter Mason move into her dorm. Bye Hawaii.” Grammer’s father is singer Kelsey Grammer, although the couple divorced in 2011. Both have since remarried to new spouses.

Although her mother didn’t announce what college Grammer will be attending, it looks like she is headed off to Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts, as she wrote in her Instagram bio. Her bio reads, “Emerson ’24.” Fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards’ daughter, Alexia Umansky, also attended Emerson College. Umansky graduated from the school in 2018.

Mason Grammer Has Always Wanted To Attend College

It’s very exciting that Grammer is heading off to college because it seems like it is something that she has always wanted to do. In 2018, Grammer told Bravo’s The Daily Dish, “I definitely want to go to college. I want to study film. I want to become a director, so we’ll see how that works out ’cause that’s my true passion. But I enjoy doing this [modeling] right now; it’s really fun.”

According to Bravo, Grammer has dabbled in acting and modeling during the past few years. Grammer has also appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In a June 2018 Instagram post, Grammer showed off some of her modeling shots, writing in the caption, “A few pics from today’s shoot with @danicacarver @dtmodelmgmt.”

Camille Grammer Is Sentimental About Her Daughter Heading Off To College

When Grammer graduated from high school in June, her mother seemed sentimental about the important milestone. Camille Grammer shared a sweet Instagram post announcing her daughter’s future departure to college, writing in the caption, “My girl will be heading off to college this fall. Where did the time go?. I hope colleges will reopen by that time with caution. I would like Mason to have the full ‘college’ ‘campus life’ experience. But if not online will do for the first semester.”

Camille Grammer also celebrated her daughter’s high school graduation in another Instagram photo on June 9, sharing photos of her daughter with balloons and a diploma. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the high school graduation was a “drive-through” graduation. In the caption, Camille Grammer wrote, “Congratulations @mason.grammer I love you so much! I’m so proud of you. Malibu High School class of 2020 drive thru graduation. #graduation #mhs2020 #covid19graduation #malibu”

Grammer also seems to be quite close to her mother. In a September 2019 Instagram photo, she posted a photo of her and her mother together. In the caption, Grammer wrote that her mother was an amazing person, sharing, “Happy Birthday mom ! I love you so much you’re so kind and loving. You’re truly an amazing person! Love you so so so much! ❤️”

