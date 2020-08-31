Former RHOBH Star Slams Current Cast

In a recent August 27 tweet, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Camille Grammer slammed the show’s current cast, shading some of them for living outside of Beverly Hills.

In the Tweet, Grammer was responding to an article about Teddi Mellencamp’s new house in Encino, California. Grammer wrote, “So most of the cast now lives in Encino? They need to change the name of the show to ‘The Real Housewives of the Valley.'” Currently, Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, and Kyle Richards all live in Encino, which is only a few miles away from Beverly Hills.

Former Housewives star Lisa Vanderpump also joined in on Grammer’s fun. In response to Grammer’s tweet, Vanderpump wrote, “Hello…..from BH.” In response, Grammer wrote, “Love it!”

Grammer appeared as a full-time castmember during seasons one and two and has appeared as a “guest” or a “friend” during the later seasons of the show. Grammer has brought the drama in recent seasons, as her shady behavior on social media has been a topic of many episodes, as well as the reunion specials.

So most of the cast now lives in Encino? They need to change the name of the show to “The Real Housewives of the Valley” https://t.co/wE4qy66yYT — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) August 27, 2020

Grammer Frequently Shades The Current Cast

Grammer frequently snubs the current Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmembers on her social media pages. On August 28, Grammer posted a photo to Instagram of the original castmembers, writing in the caption, “The OG’s! When the show had drama and heart.” In a July 8 tweet, Grammer also snubbed Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne. In the tweet, Grammer wrote, “As I said before Denise is carrying this season. Even though I have no problem with EJ I would like to see Erika bring something more then self promotion. Just saying”

Following last season’s reunion show, Grammer also took to Twitter to call the rest of the cast “trash.” In a Tweet from August 1, 2019, Grammer wrote in response to a fan criticizing Denise Richards’ actions at the reunion, “True. The ladies at the reunion lack compassion. LVP is a class act. She called me last night to see how I was doing. Class vs trash”

A Fellow ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Castmate Called Grammer Out For Her Comments This Season

During this season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards decided to confront Grammer about her nasty tweets and social media posts about the cast. During the July 15 episode, Richards said to Grammer, “I don’t know where the anger towards me came from. I mean, the Tweets, every time someone tweeted something mean or hurtful, you were liking and saying mean things about every single one of us across the board. You were coming through and annihilating everybody, you tweeted something about Denise drinking or something.”

Grammer apologized to Richards during that episode, but it looks like Grammer is still going after the cast on social media. In a confessional interview during the July 15 episode, Richards said, “Camille has this big opinion on Twitter, and then when she sees you, she says nothing to your face.”

READ NEXT: Former Real Housewives Star Puts Andy Cohen On Blast