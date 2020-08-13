Real Housewives Star Apologizes After Homophobic Tweets Resurface

Real Housewives of Potomac Star Candiace Dillard is apologizing after her past homophobic tweets from 2010 recently resurfaced.

On August 12, Dillard posted an apology to her Instagram page. In the apology, she wrote, “To my loyal fanbase, particularly the LGBTQIA+ viewers, thank you for your unwavering support. I love you. I, alone, am responsible for my words and I deeply regret saying anything that could have hurt my friends, colleagues, family and fans. At the time I was a private citizen, speaking carelessly and crassly as we often do, and for my lack of better judgement, I am sorry.”

Dillard continued, “While I’ve learned and matured over the past decade, I am still evolving. The language I used carelessly wasn’t acceptable back then, and it isn’t acceptable now. I acknowledge that my words were hurtful, and for that I am deeply sorry.”

In the apology, Dillard called herself an “ally” of the LGBTQIA+ community, and said that she is committed to becoming a better ally.

Dillard’s Tweets Used Disparaging Language

In screenshots of the Tweets posted by the Instagram account @bravohaus, Dillard used discriminatory and disparaging language. In one Tweet, Dillard wrote, “Queenie gay men irk me.” In another Tweet, she made reference to someone in her personal life, writing, “I think my officemate might be a little gay. He does some strange things…makes me raise an eyebrow here and there.”

Dillard also made reference to former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband, Apollo Nida, calling him gay. In the Tweet, Dillard wrote, “Phaedra’s husband is so AWKWARD. ughhhhh. I think he might be a little gay too…hmm….#realhousewivseofatl”

Many fans were unhappy with Dillard’s tweets. One fan wrote in the Instagram comment section, “That is so ignorant! Who does she think she is!?!” Another fan wrote, “People can change since 10 yrs, but she needs to give us an explanation for these clearly homophobic tweets. I’m disappointed.”

Bravo Stars Have Responded To Dillard’s Tweets And Apology

Many Bravo stars have reacted to Dillard’s old tweets, including her fellow Real Housewives of Potomac castmates. On Twitter, Monique Samuels responded to the screenshots, writing, “Pathetic smh.” Ashley Boalch Darby also shaded Dillard in an August 12 Instagram post, in which she posted a photo of her at a gay pride event. In the caption, Darby wrote, “Then. Now. FOREVER. I have and will always believe in Love, Justice, and Equality for all. I am a member of the Community, but even if I weren’t my beliefs would remain the same. BE THE CHANGE AND VOTE! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 #rhop #bidenharris2020″

Stephen McGee from Bravo’s Summer House series also responded to Dillard’s tweets publicly. In an August 12 Tweet he re-tweeted screenshots of Dillard’s messages, writing, “There is so much tolerance for homophobia and transphobia within the walls of reality television so I am REALLY hoping that @BravoTV will not be silent! #RHOP“

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd also joined in on the response to Dillard’s tweets, writing in the comments of Instagram, “that’s disgusting!”

