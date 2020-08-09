Candiace Dillard Just Announced a Major Change In Her Life

Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett recently made a big announcement–she’s heading back to school!

In an August 6 Instagram post, Dillard revealed that she is going back to Howard University for her Master’s of Business Administration. Dillard attended the University for her undergraduate degree, but it looks like she will now have two degrees from the school. In the caption of her Instagram post, Dillard wrote, “ANNOUNCEMENT I am honored to return home to #themecca @howard1867 for my Master’s of Business Administration.”

Dillard continued, “The rich legacy that is Howard University poured into me once and shaped the woman I am today. I cannot wait to call myself a double alumna!!!🤗#HU #swipeleft for my acceptance letter.” Dillard also included a photo of her acceptance letter in the post. Hopefully, her academic journey will be shown on the next season of Real Housewives of Potomac.

The Other Housewives Were Supportive Of Her Decision

It looks like Dillard has the full support of the other Real Housewives of Potomac members behind her as she embarks on this new journey. Many of her fellow housewives commented on the Instagram post. Robyn Dixon wrote, “Congrats! I’m inspired,” and new castmember Wendy Osefo wrote, “Go off” with a series of emojis. Osefo is a scholar herself. According to Bravo, Osefo received a Master of Arts from The Johns Hopkins University. Osefo also holds a Bachelor of Arts from Temple University, a Master of Science from Rutgers University, and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from Rutgers University.

Former Real Housewives of Potomac castmembers also commented on the post, including Charisse Jackson-Jordan. Jackson-Jordan commented, “Awesome! You got this.” Real Housewives of Dallas star D’andra Simmons also joined in, writing, “Wow! Look at YOU go! Congratulations.”

Dillard Has Stayed Involved In The Howard University Community Since Graduating

Since receiving her undergraduate degree from Howard University, Dillard has still stayed active in the community. According to Bravo, Dillard returned to be a guest lecturer in October 2019. Dillard wrote about the experience on her Instagram page, writing, “Let me tell you…when I entered this classroom years ago and sat in the front row under the sound of Dr. Carr’s voice, I NEVER thought one day I’d be back in this room TEACHING a class in collaboration with @rockthevote and @cbcpac 😊. “

Dillard continued in the caption, “It’s an honor to ignite the light and work for good on the grounds that made me who I am. Thank you to the #RockTheVote team and my favorites at #CBCPAC for supporting me and for allowing me the privilege of representing you, especially at the Mecca @howard1867 @howardalumni”

According to Bravo, after graduating from Howard University, Dillard went on to work in the White House Offices of Public Engagement and International Affairs during Barack Obama’s presidency. Dillard also worked as a staffer during his 2012 re-election campaign.

The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres on Bravo Sunday’s at 9/8c

