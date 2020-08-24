‘Love Island’s’ Carrington Rodriguez Is an Alpha Male Who Gets What He Wants

Carrington Rodriguez is sure to be one of the biggest personalities when Love Island season two debuts with its two-hour premiere on Monday, August 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Here’s what you need to know about him.

He Wants to Find Love Like in The Great Gatsby

According to his CBS profile, Carrington loves romantic comedies and hopes to find a love like Gatsby and Daisy have in “The Great Gatsby.”

Carrington’s last relationship was about three years ago and he “regrets not fighting” for it, but he’s ready to move on and find a girl who makes him go “crazy inside.”

His self-written dating profile would read, “My name is Carrington. I was born in Bitburg, Germany! I love to workout and hang out with my friends. If dating was a sport, I’ve been a free agent for a while. Dare to get to know me and you’ll see I’m smart, genuine, nice, and sexy at the right times.”

Carrington Says He’s Not There to Make Friends

In his video interview, Carrington says he’s “definitely” an Alpha male, so “at the end of the day,” he does what he wants and gets what he wants.

“There’s nothing that’s going to stop me from getting the girl I want in that villa. If I see a girl and I like her, I’m going to do whatever I can — make her jealous, make her happy, piss that other guy off, but I’m getting what I want,” says Carrington, adding, “I believe in bro code, but these guys here, they’re not my bros yet, so I don’t know if that’s going to apply in the villa.”

As for what he’s looking for, he says he wants a “sassy” girl because that’s sexy to him.

“Sexy’s not the way you look, it’s the way you walk, talk, act. My perfect girl is a baddie. She’s probably 5’6, 5’7, tan, and just independent and motivated. She’s doing her own thing, she doesn’t need a man — but I want to be her man,” says Carrington.

“I’m here to have a great time and meet a girl I can fall in love with. This is the perfect place because you guys have the most beautiful girls and I’m a catch, so I think it’s gonna work out.”

The Love Island Format & App

The romance begins when a group of single “Islanders” are thrown together in a villa on top of Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell in Las Vegas. They will be embarking on a journey of dating, romance and ultimately relationships. Every few days the Islanders have to pair up, and those who are not coupled up are at risk of being “dumped” from the island. Challenges abound with intriguing new islanders arriving and dramatic twists at every turn.

In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner, who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.

Fans can truly immerse themselves in the experience by using the Love Island app for around-the-clock content, messages, and all the gossip from inside the villa. Users get a say in who is hot and who is not, can stir things up by deciding who stays and who goes packing, and will receive exclusive updates straight to the palm of their hand. The app is available on Android and iOS.

Love Island airs every night at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, with a two-hour weekly recap show airing Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 10 pm. ET/PT.

