‘Love Island’s’ Cely Vazquez Wants ‘To Get Divorced’

Cely Vazques is the self-proclaimed “spicy Latina” of Love Island season two. Ahead of the premiere on Monday, August 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, here’s what you need to know about her.

She is Fluent in Spanish

Cely says she’s Latina, so she has curves and she loves to show them off. She grew up in Manteca, California, where she was captain of her high school cheerleading squad. Her CBS profile also says she’s fluent in Spanish, loves to sing and play the guitar, and has a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from CSU-Sacramento.

She also says she’s never met a guy on a dating app, preferring to do things the old-fashioned way. Cely is also looking for someone who “will plan cute dates” and is “able to joke around and poke fun

at each other without taking things too seriously.”

Cely’s celebrity crush is Patrick Swayze and she says her self-written dating profile would read, “About me: I laugh at inappropriate times, I’m enthusiastic, I burst out in song randomly, believe animals are friends, not food, and love Star Wars marathons! Plus, I’m always extra, like my guac! About you: if you read that and are still interested, let’s do the damn thing!”

Cely Is Ready to Be Married… And Divorced

In her preview interview, Cely says she’s a huge flirt and really isn’t all that ready to settle down.

“I was never the girl who grew up dreaming about her wedding. If I’m getting technical, I want to get divorced just as bad as I want to get married,” she says with a laugh. “They’re doing divorce parties and I’m like, ‘That looks fabulous!’

“The boys better be ready because I’m going to be flirting with that guy, flirting with that guy, flirting with that guy. I’m a big flirt. I could literally successfully flirt with a rock. I’m so ready to get out there and find myself a man. Someone who loves Cely as much as Cely loves Cely,” she giggles.

Cely also says that guys think she’s a lot sometimes and try to tell her to “tone it down a little,” but her motto is “either get on my energy level or get out.”

She also says she does not let men boss her around. “I would rather suck on a wet rag than ever let a man tell me what I can or cannot wear.”

The Love Island Format & App

The romance begins when a group of single “Islanders” are thrown together in a villa on top of Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell in Las Vegas. They will be embarking on a journey of dating, romance and ultimately relationships. Every few days the Islanders have to pair up, and those who are not coupled up are at risk of being “dumped” from the island. Challenges abound with intriguing new islanders arriving and dramatic twists at every turn.

In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner, who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.

Fans can truly immerse themselves in the experience by using the Love Island app for around-the-clock content, messages, and all the gossip from inside the villa. Users get a say in who is hot and who is not, can stir things up by deciding who stays and who goes packing, and will receive exclusive updates straight to the palm of their hand. The app is available on Android and iOS.

Love Island airs every night at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, with a two-hour weekly recap show airing Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 10 pm. ET/PT.

