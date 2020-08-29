WATCH: Chadwick Boseman’s Scenes From ‘All My Children’ in January 2003

Chadwick Boseman appeared in two episodes of ABC’s “All My Children” in January 2003. On August 28, 2020, Boseman died at the age of 42 following a prolonged battle with colon cancer. Boseman is survived by his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward.

Boseman played the role of Reggie Porter, a man who holds the staff of the hospital in Pine Valley, Pennsylvania, hostage. Boseman lasted a week in the role before it was taken over by his future Black Panther co-star, Michael B. Jordan.

Boseman Said That Some of His Suggestions to Change The Character Were Taken on Board Before Michael B. Jordan Took the Role

In 2019, Boseman told The Wrap about his decision to leave the soap opera after one week, complaining that the character was a racial stereotype. Boseman said:

It’s one of those things where you get a role, and you don’t really know. When I got it, I was like, ‘This is not part of my manifesto. This is not part of what I want to do. How can I make it work?’ Because with a soap opera, you don’t know the full scope of what’s gonna happen — you don’t know where they’re gonna take the character, because they don’t always know where the character is going. And because of that, there’s possibly room for me to adjust this and change it and make it so it’s stereotypical on the page but not on the screen.

Boseman went on to say that the role was altered based on his suggestions by the time Michael B. Jordan took it over. Jordan remained on the show for three years.

Boseman Said That Producers Told Him That the Character’s Father Abandoned the Family & His Mother Was a Heroin Addict

During a 2018 commencement speech at his alma mater Howard University, Boseman addressed the difficult decision not to continue with the role of Reggie Porter. Boseman said that he was promised to make hundreds of thousands of dollars in the role but that the part was “wrapped up in assumptions about us as black folk.” Boseman said the character had a “violent streak” and was likely to join a gang. Boseman said Reggie Porter had “barely a glimpse of positivity or talent.”

Boseman elaborated on the background of the character he was given by producers. Boseman said that Reggie Porter had never met his father and that his mother was a heroin addict. After discussing his displeasure with the character, Boseman said his agent called him the next day to say that the producers “decided to go another way.”

According to Boseman’s IMDb page, the 42 star’s first professional acting role was on All My Children.

