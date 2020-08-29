Chadwick Boseman’s Cause of Death: How Did the ‘Black Panther’ Star Die?

Chadwick Boseman, star of Marvel’s Black Panther died on August 28, 2020, as stated on the actor’s official Instagram page. He was 43.

Boseman’s cause of death was colon cancer, which he had secretly battled over the past four years. The actor who played Jackie Robinson in 42, and Thurgood Mashall in Marshall, died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, as stated on Instagram. His family released the following statement following his untimely death:

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

“The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the statement continued.

Colon Cancer Typically Affects Older Adults, But African-Americans are at a Higher Risk for the Disease

The Mayo Clinic states that while colon cancer typically affects older adults, it can happen at any age. “It usually begins as small, noncancerous (benign) clumps of cells called polyps that form on the inside of the colon. Over time some of these polyps can become colon cancers.”

“Doctors generally recommend that people with an average risk of colon cancer begin screening around age 50. But people with an increased risk, such as those with a family history of colon cancer or African-American heritage, should consider screening sooner.”

Even if someone shows no symptoms of colon cancer, which includes unexplained weight loss, rectal bleeding, unusual bowel movements, abdominal discomfort, fatigue, and/or constipation, doctors typically encourage patients 50 and older to get a colonoscopy. During this procedure, a scope is used to examine the inside of your colon. The earlier signs of colon cancer or noncancerous polyps are discovered, the greater chance of a patient’s survival.

Fans Were Concerned for Boseman’s Health After He Showed Sudden Significant Weight Loss in April

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B_BgHvnF0UI/?utm_source=ig_embed

Fans expressed concern for Boseman back in April after a posted a video on his Instagram page in which he looked dramatically thinner than usual.

During the video, Boseman discusses Operation 42, an initiative that aims to help hospitals that serve Black communities amid coronavirus. Boseman captioned the post: “I am hearing stories of desperation from people all over the country, and we know our communities are suffering the most and urgently need help. Celebrating #JackieRobinsonDay with the launch of Thomas Tull’s #Operation42, a donation of $4.2 million in personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals that service the African American Communities who have been hit the hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

While his 7.4 million followers on Instagram commended his initiative, fans couldn’t help but comment to ask, “are you okay?” or inquiring if maybe he dropped the weight for a new role. Boseman never talked publicly about his health or cancer diagnosis.

