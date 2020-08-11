Former Real Housewives Star Blasts Monique Samuels

In an August 9 tweet, former Real Housewives of Potomac star Charrisse Jackson-Jordan blasted currently castmember, Monique Samuels. Jordan appeared as a full-time housewife on the first two seasons of the show, and as a friend on the third season. Jordan makes appearances occasionally on the current season, including in the most recent August 9 episode.

In the Tweet, Jordan wrote, “I am so happy that @iammrssamuels is no longer crying about her bird running away and has gone on Live to talk about me. I’m not thinking about you or your lies boo. You’ll fool some but the truth always prevails. @BravoTV”

The Tweet made reference to Samuels’ bird, T’Challa, who went missing on August 9. Samuels took to her Instagram stories to reach out to her fans and explain what was happening. The bird has since been found.

In another Tweet that night, Jordan also wrote, “Apparently I’m trying to ‘stay relevant’ seems like I’m living in heads RENT FREE since my name keeps coming up #RHOPWatchParty @BravoTV”

Jordan Supposedly Spread Rumors About Samuels

As revealed during the current season 5 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Jordan and Samuels are no longer friends. The two also had a falling out during the third season of the show. According to star Gizelle Bryant, Jordan was spreading rumors about Samuels and her family. Jordan reportedly said that Samuels was unfaithful to her husband, former NFL player Chris Samuels, but there has been no evidence to support her claims.

During the August 9 episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Samuels tells the producers in a confessional, “Charrisse has been facilitating nasty rumors about me and my family. Why would I wanna be around that?” When the producer asked her about what the rumor was, Samuels didn’t want to talk about it. In response, Samuels said, “I am not talking about Charisse. I’m done talking about that. Not talking about that.” Bryant ended up being the one who revealed what the rumor was about.

According to Reality Tea, during a July 2018 episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, Jordan spoke out about her friendship with Samuels. “Today, we are not in a good space,” Jordan said, “Unfortunately you know… I really did adore Monique and it really went bananas. No, we’re not friends.”

Samuels And Her Husband Are Still Going Strong

Even though Jordan reportedly spread rumors about Samuels being unfaithful to her husband, it seems like their marriage is still going strong. Samuels often posts photos of her and her husband on her Instagram page, as well as photos of her family. In an August 4 Instagram photo, Samuels posed with her husband and wrote in the caption, “#blacklove”

Samuels also posted a sweet tribute to her husband for Father’s Day in a June 21 Instagram post. In the caption, Samuels wrote, “Cannot imagine a world without this man ❤️ The epitome of a strong black father who will give his last for his family! Happy Father’s Day to my hubby and all the amazing fathers out there 🙌🏾”

