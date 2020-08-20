Chi Chi DeVayne Dead: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Dies at 35

Zavion Davenport, who’s better known for his drag stage name Chi Chi DeVayne died on August 20, 2020, as first reported by the Mirror UK. He was 34.

After being admitted to the hospital in July with suspected kidney failure, DeVayne was again hospitalized last week with pneumonia. The RuPaul’s Drag Race star, who competed on Season 8 of the reality competition show, suffered from scleroderma, a rare condition known as scleroderma which literally means “hard skin.” This potentially life-threatening condition is caused by the immune system attacking the tissue under the skin, and around internal organs and blood vessels, which can also cause scarring and thickening of tissue.

The Shreveport, Louisana native, who was also a contestant on Season 3 of Drag Race: All-Stars, was very open with her health struggles. During the July hospitalization, DeVayne documented her dialysis, a procedure to remove excess water and toxins in the blood when the kidneys are not performing normally.

The popular performer, who garnered 495,000 followers on Instagram, also kept the camera rolling during her latest hospitalization. Two days before dying, she updated her fans on Instagram Live on her health. DeVayne said, “Currently battling pneumonia so I’ll be MIA for a few more days.”

On Saturday, while attached to medical equipment in a hospital bed, DeVayne sent out another video message: “Keep me in your prayers. I’ll be back soon.”

Tributes to The Beloved Chi Chi DeVayne Filled Twitter Following the Sudden News of His Death

After the news of DeVayne’s death broke, Twitter filled with beautiful tributes to the performer from her fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race co-stars. Pandora Boxx tweeted, “This is so heart-breaking. RIP Chi Chi DeVayne. My heart goes out to all of Chi Chi’s family, friends and fans.”

World of Wonder, producer of RuPaul’s Emmy-award winning reality series tweeted, “We’re heartbroken to learn that Chi Chi DeVayne has passed away today. Her drag spread a message of love and kindness that truly touched each person she met. Rest in power, Chi Chi.”

