Christine Quinn’s Gothic Wedding to Christian Richard: See the Pics

On the season three finale of Selling Sunset on Netflix, Oppenheimer real estate agent Christine Quinn married her boyfriend Christian Richard in a winter wonderland Gothic ceremony that even had fake snow raining down on the attendees.

Here’s what you need to know about Quinn and Richard’s relationship and their nuptials.

They Haven’t Been Together That Long

On the second season of Selling Sunset, Richard and Quinn threw an engagement party that had a Gothic, red and black theme, complete with a live zebra. Quinn’s parents and sister were there to support her, as well as all of her colleagues. During the party, Christian gave a speech and revealed a bit about how they got together.

“”I met you in Beverly Hills not even a year ago. I absolutely fell head-over-heels in love with you … we had an instant banter, which is really special. You don’t get that too often. And I pursued her, she’s a tough catch. But here we are now. She’s amazing, she complements me perfectly we’re building an amazing life together, and I love you so much.”

Earlier in the season, fellow Oppenheimer agent Mary Fitzgerald told some of the other agents about how the couple actually met, which was (surprise!) through real estate.

“He was her client. She was showing him properties. I think he was dating someone else at the time and somehow she just clicked with him and they got together,” said Fitzgerald.

The Wedding Took Place Back in December

Back on December 15, 2019, Quinn and Richard secretly wed in downtown Los Angeles, Quinn confirmed to People in April 2020.

The Gothic winter wonderland ceremony had black swans and falling (fake) snow, plus Quinn came down the aisle in a black, custom-designed couture gown from Galia Lahav.

“We wanted to get married in December to start off the New Year [as husband and wife]. And a winter wonderland theme with a wicked twist is memorable forever,” Quinn told People, adding, “I’ve always enjoyed being bold, different, and trendsetting. I’ve always wanted to get married in a black wedding dress, and I’m so happy that my dream came true.”

The wedding went off without a hitch, though the reception was a different story. Chrishell Stause was already having a hard time being at a wedding so soon after her husband Justin Hartley blindsided her by filing for divorce, but then at the reception, her colleagues started talking about it, with Davina Potratz insisting that there are always “two sides to every story.”

While that may technically be true, Stause and the other women bristled at Potratz seemingly not being on Stause’s side and Stause left the wedding, with Fitzgerald extremely angry at Potratz for being so unsupportive.

Here is a photo of the women at the wedding. Quinn is wearing her second dress of the evening; she and Lahav designed a second black dress for her to wear at the reception.

Selling Sunset seasons one, two, and three are on Netflix now.

