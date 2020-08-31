Cindy Update on Hoarders Season 11 Episode 7

Cindy is featured on the newest season of Hoarders, A&E’s hit reality series that follows some of the “biggest, most extreme hoards in the country.” New episodes of the show air Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on A&E and follows several families as they battle with hoarding disorders that threaten to destroy their lives, homes and relationships.

The description of Season 11 Episode 7, titled “Cindy,” reads, “Code enforcement has been dealing with Cindy in court for years now. They have given her one last chance to clean up her massive hoard. Cindy’s unrealistic ideas of worth will cause tension with her family as Cindy tries to maximize profit while cleaning up the property. With the help of the Hoarders team, Cindy must deal with her hoarding tendencies to save her son’s property and her storefront, or lose everything.”

Here’s what we know about Cindy’s hoard ahead of Monday’s episode. (Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of Hoarders as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you!)

Cindy Struggles to Let Go of Her Belongings During Tonight’s Episode

SNEAK PEEK: @IamMattPaxton tries to help Cindy get rid of an old trailer. Find out what happens on #Hoarders TONIGHT at 8PM ET! pic.twitter.com/WkRUH5kOyK — A&E Network (@AETV) August 31, 2020

In the sneak peek clip above, host Matt Paxton attempts to help Cindy remove a trailer from the property. Although a couple offers to auction the trailer for $3-4,000, Cindy is convinced it’s worth more than that, and isn’t willing to let it go.

“This is an opportunity to make more than anybody has offered you on this,” Paxton tells Cindy, who immediately questions the offer. “I would keep that trailer, I wasn’t planning on selling that trailer,” Cindy responds. “I need to sell things, but out of all the things here that need to be sold that I don’t want, that trailer is one thing that I use and want to keep.”

Paxton looks visibly frustrated as he tries to explain that he’s got people lined up and ready to remove everything from the trailer and auction it off. “I’ve got two guys ready to unload that, do I have them unload it or do I come over here?” he asks Cindy, who tries to deflect the question and direct Paxton’s men to another section of the yard. He presses her further about the black trailer and she replies, “I don’t want to sell it.”

Paxton again explains that everyone at her house is just trying to help Cindy get her hoard under control. She tells him she wants to “get the offers in and go from there,” and when Paxton explains that he already has an offer for her, she says she has somebody coming to look at lunch, so it’s clear Cindy is going to have a hard time letting go of her belongings.

Cindy Hoards to ‘Cope With the Pain She Feels Inside’ According to Her Family

Years of stockpiling puts a woman’s home in jeopardy on an all-new episode of #Hoarders, starting tomorrow night at 8PM ET. pic.twitter.com/6i3EmH3UsK — A&E Network (@AETV) August 30, 2020

Another clip of tonight’s episode shows just how bad Cindy’s hoard has gotten over the years. A man can be heard saying “hoarding is her way of coping with the pain that she has inside,” while clips of Cindy sleeping with her dogs on top of massive piles of junk flash across the screen.

“The more she has around her, the better off she feels,” another loved one tells the cameras as the Hoarders team opens up a garage overflowing with furniture, kitchen appliances, miscellaneous household items and a random soda machine.

Cindy’s family and friends attempt to help clear the hoard, but Cindy doesn’t make it easy for them; one scene shows the reality star shouting at someone to leave her property, while another clip shows various loved ones trying to convince Cindy to let them help her, so fans can expect an emotional episode tonight.

New episodes of Hoarders air Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on A&E. In the meantime, you can keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

READ NEXT: Dennis Update on Hoarders Season 11 Episode 5