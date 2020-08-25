‘Love Island’s’ Connor Trott Is Ready to Get Married & Have Kids

Connor Trott is about to embark on a journey to find love when Love Island season two kicks off with a two-hour premiere Monday, August 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Ahead of the premiere, here’s what you need to know about the future Certified Public Accountant.

Connor Loves To Sing and Dance

According to his CBS profile, this 23-year-old auditor (and future CPA) has been using quarantine to practice his dance moves and would love to find someone who shares his love of karaoke.

He also says he’s a hopeless romantic” and his ideal partner is “someone who’s completely and undeniably open and honest. Ideally, fit and likes to get outside.”

Connor’s self-written dating profile would read, “Into fitness, space, and puppies.

Also really love deep conversations about the purpose of life, and I’m always looking for my next challenge. Low-key nerd and always love learning new things to reach my ultimate potential.”

Connor Says He Has No Game

In his video interview, Connor says he really doesn’t have much luck with the ladies, which is kind of why he’s on Love Island.

“I don’t really have a whole lot of game, I guess that’s why I’m here,” he says, adding, “I’ve always struggled in the dating world with trying to pick up girls, it doesn’t come naturally to me. I think this is an incredible opportunity because we’re all in the same setting with very little distractions. Relationships may be more inclined to blossom that way.”

Connor also says that he is “100 percent” someone who wants to get married and have kids.

“I’m just looking for someone who I can talk to and knows what they want in life. I’m absolutely looking for love going into Love Island.”

He also says his friends would describe him as a “3 a.m. friend” because they can always rely on him to pull them up or share their excitement.

The Love Island Format & App

The romance begins when a group of single “Islanders” are thrown together in a villa on top of Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell in Las Vegas. They will be embarking on a journey of dating, romance and ultimately relationships. Every few days the Islanders have to pair up, and those who are not coupled up are at risk of being “dumped” from the island. Challenges abound with intriguing new islanders arriving and dramatic twists at every turn.

In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner, who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.

Fans can truly immerse themselves in the experience by using the Love Island app for around-the-clock content, messages, and all the gossip from inside the villa. Users get a say in who is hot and who is not, can stir things up by deciding who stays and who goes packing, and will receive exclusive updates straight to the palm of their hand. The app is available on Android and iOS.

Love Island airs every night at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, with a two-hour weekly recap show airing Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 10 pm. ET/PT.

