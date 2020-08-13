Ex-Husband of Real Housewives Star Diagnosed With COVID-19

Peter Thomas, who is the ex-husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to People.

Thomas announced his diagnosis via Instagram video on August 2. “I’m in bed, of course. I’ve been in bed now for the last eight days,” Thomas said in the Instagram video. Thomas urged fans and viewers to take the virus seriously. “I’m going to tell you something, wear your mask, wear gloves and practice social distancing,” Thomas said, “People come up to me and ask me to take pictures all the time and they want me to have the mask off and they want to hug on me and they say they like me. I take those pictures, and every time I take those pictures, I’m praying to God that I don’t get this thing, but it caught up to me.”

In the video, Thomas also explained that he had taken the coronavirus test five times with negative results, but received a positive result the sixth time he took one. Thomas described his symptoms, which included stomach pain, cramps, chills, and cold sweats. “I am celebrating because I’m still alive,” Thomas said in the video.

Other Real Housewives Stars Have Contracted COVID-19

Unfortunately, Thomas isn’t the only Real Housewives star to have contracted the virus. Most recently, Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador and her three daughters tested positive for COVID-19, as she announced in a July 24 Instagram post. Beador shared a photo of her and her daughters, writing in the caption, “This photo was taken pre-pandemic. Today, we are Covid positive times 4. The girls and I are blessed to be quarantining in the same home (but isolating in separate rooms). A huge thank you to all of the medical personnel that have been patiently guiding us through this illness. Sending prayers to all of those affected. 🙏🏻❤️”

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield also tested positive for the coronavirus. In a July 15 Instagram post, Whitfield announced her diagnosis in a recorded video. In the video, Whitfield said, “I know I have been MIA, I tested positive for COVID-19,” she continued, “I’ve really just been at home, self-quarantining, for the past week and a half. I just want you guys to know that it is no joke. I’m feeling much better today.” In the caption of the video, Whitfield wrote, “B well u guys…. 💋#covid19#coronavirus”

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin tested contracted the virus in April 2020, as she revealed in an April 8, 2020, Instagram post. After her recovery, Aydin also shared on Instagram that she had donated her plasma to help other coronavirus patients.

Bravo Is Adjusting Their Filming For Coronavirus

Though some of Bravo’s shows are filming during the pandemic, they are trying to do it as safely as possible. Recently, The Real Housewives of New York filmed their reunion in-person. In an August 6 interview, Leah McSweeney told E! News, “When I tell you they were so careful and the amount of testing and protocols and masks and social distancing and this and that. It was a huge undertaking and they did it.”

Both The Real Housewives of Orange County and The Real Housewives of Atlanta are also currently in the process of filming for their upcoming seasons right now. According to Page Six, The Real Housewives of Orange County recently finished filming a cast trip. “The Real Housewives of Orange County’ recently resumed production with a comprehensive health and safety plan,” a rep for the network confirmed to Page Six, “The plan was developed in accordance with CDC guidance, all state and local orders, as well as NBCUniversal’s own safety guidelines. The health and safety of the cast and crew is the priority of Bravo for all of its shows.”

