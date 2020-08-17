Are Darcey Silva and Boyfriend Georgi Rusev Still Together Today?

Darcey Silva, star of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé, is now featured on her very own spinoff titled Darcey and Stacey. The new series premieres on Sunday, August 16 at 10 p.m. ET and follows Silva as she explores a budding relationship with hunky Bulgarian boyfriend Georgi Rusev.

Silva was first spotted with the 32-year-old Bulgarian fitness model earlier this year at a Super Bowl party in Miami. The two met through social media and had an immediate connection, which quickly blossomed into a long distance romance. Silva even states in a promo of the new season that she’s “falling in love again,” so it’s obvious she is head-over-heels crazy about her Bulgarian boyfriend.

Knowing Silva’s history of failed relationships with foreign men, fans might be wondering what’s going on with the reality stars today. Are Silva and Rusev still together? Was Silva finally able to find her international soulmate, or have they gone their separate ways? Here’s what we know about Silva and Rusev’s relationship ahead of the Darcey and Stacey premiere:

Darcey Says Georgi Has a ‘Different Demeanor’ Than Jesse & Tom

Silva opened up about her relationship with Rusev during an interview with ET shortly before the premiere of Darcey and Stacey. The reality star noted that Rusev has a “different demeanor” than ex-boyfriends Jesse Meester and Tom Brooks, who were both also foreign.

“Honestly, I am really, really happy in my life right now,” she told ET on August 14. “I felt like I’ve moved on from the past, taking time to heal myself inside and out, and I was ready for love again. I have an open heart and he’s an amazing guy. He’s someone who has a different demeanor than the last two, thank god. For me, I feel like I get to honor myself and say what I want in a relationship. He’s very patient with me, calm and so understanding and we have a lot of fun. I mean, let alone, he’s a hot, sexy Bulgarian guy, who wouldn’t want that?”

Although Rusev is Bulgarian, he lives and works just outside of Washington D.C. When he’s not modeling, Rusev works as a massage therapist and fitness trainer, although there is little else known about him at this time. His Instagram page is filled with Darcey and Stacey promos, clips from the new series and photos of his modeling gigs.

It’s Unclear if They Are Still Together, But Rusev Often Leaves Sweet, Gushy Messages on Silva’s Page

It’s unclear at this time if Silva and Rusev are still together today and we likely won’t know for sure until the season wraps up. Contractual obligations to the network stops the couple from sharing too much in terms of their relationship status while the show is still airing, and it’s not uncommon for reality stars to keep quiet on social media to avoid revealing spoilers for fans.

There are no pictures of Rusev anywhere on Silva’s Instagram page, but judging by her recent comments to ET, she appears to be smitten with her Bulgarian beau, so we believe they are still together today. He’s also been known to leave her sweet, gushy messages in the comments of her Instagram posts, typically accompanied with heart emojis and flirty compliments. Silva posted a selfie on April 21 and captioned the photo, “Thank you for making me feel what butterflies feels like!,” to which Georgi affectionately responded, “You look So beautiful honey! Can’t wait to see you,” so they aren’t shy about showing affection online.

He was also very supportive amid her drama with British ex-boyfriend Tom Brooks during the most recent season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. After Brooks made some rude comments to Silva about her weight during a particularly nasty fight, Rusev told Silva she “looked beautiful” and encouraged her to “keep going and inspiring” in an Instagram comment.

New episodes of Darcey and Stacey air Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. In the meantime, you can keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

