What Happens to Deavan’s Daughter Drascilla on 90 Day Fiancé? Spoilers

Last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way ended on a frightening cliffhanger after Jihoon set down Deavan’s 3-year-old daughter Drascilla, who promptly took off running down the road. The scene turned to chaos as Deavan, Elicia, Jihoon and the production crew all bolted after the toddler, who was heading straight toward the street.

Tonight’s episode of the show will highlight the aftermath of the incident and the fallout caused by Jihoon’s reaction as he was sprinting after Drascilla. Preview clips of the new episode promise plenty of drama, disappointment and tears, as well as one very angry grandmother, who tells the cameras that she feels nothing but “rage” toward Jihoon.

So what happens to Drascilla after she runs into the road? Why is Elicia so angry at Jihoon, and why does he break down sobbing on curb? Keep reading for a rundown on Episode 12 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, but be warned: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!

Jihoon Told Deavan Not to Yell at Him as He Chased Drascilla, Which Sparked a Huge Confrontation With Elicia

For those who need a recap of last week’s episode, things appeared to be going well between Deavan, Jihoon and their two families. The reality stars were at the park with Jihoon’s parents, Elicia and the kids, and they were all feeling more confident about Deavan’s move to Korea now that they had found a nicer place to live and Jihoon had provided money for rent.

Jihoon and Deavan had even established some ground rules with their parents, and had decided together as a couple to focus on their family without any outside interference. Jihoon proudly noted that, from now on, he was going to step up and “independently take care of [his] family,” before the two families shared an embrace.

However, as they were all leaving the park, Jihoon was carrying a wiggly, hyperactive Drascilla over his shoulder and she wanted to be put down. “No, I have to sit down,” Drascilla tells Jihoon in the clip above before yelling, “I said down!” Jihoon sets her on the ground and she immediately bolts down the walkway toward the road in the dark.

Deavan and Elicia immediately started calling for her to come back, but she ignored them and made a beeline for the road. They both started running after Drascilla while screaming for someone to grab her, Deavan still holding baby Taeyang, when Jihoon realized what was happening and sprinted to the rescue. Although he was able to catch Drascilla, Jihoon made the mistake of telling Deavan “not to yell” at him while he was running, which set the rest of tonight’s drama into motion.

Elicia is Furious With Jihoon & Deavan Doesn’t Believe He is Responsible Enough to be a Father

It’s obvious from the episode’s promos that Elicia and Deavan blame Jihoon for Drascilla’s escape. In the clip above, Elicia can be seen shouting at Jihoon that she “doesn’t accept [his] apology,” while Deavan says during a confessional that “nothing is Jihoon’s fault, it’s always somebody else’s fault,” and that she has “no sympathy” for her husband.

Another scene shows Jihoon sobbing pitifully on the curb next to Deavan, so it looks like Deavan and Jihoon are back to square one when it comes to Deavan’s faith in him as a father. When she accuses Jihoon of being more focused on telling Deavan not to yell at him than he was on catching Drascilla, Jihoon breaks down crying out of shame.

Last week’s episode also gave viewers a short teaser of tonight’s events, and Elicia is furious with Jihoon. “I don’t even want to look at Jihoon again. All I feel is rage,” she tells production during the promo. Although the clip doesn’t show it, Elicia comes back to confront Jihoon and she let’s him have it; she tells him what an irresponsible father and husband he is, and reminds him that he’s supposed to take care of Deavan and the kids and make sure they’re safe while they’re in Korea. She actually goes so far as to threaten to kill him if he doesn’t protect her family, so fans can expect a wild episode Monday night.

